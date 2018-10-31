Eddins celebrates 65th birthday

Republican candidates visit Clark County residents at the Clark County Community Center Oct. 23 during their bus tour. Candidates present include Ross Fulcher- U.S. Representative District 1; Mike Simpson- U.S. Representative District 2; Brad Little-Governor; Janice McGeachin- Lt. Governor; Lawrence Denny- Secretary of State; Brandon Woolf- State Controller; Lawrence Wasden- Attorney General; Julie Ellsworth- State Treasurer; Sherri Ybarra- Superintendent of Public Instruction.