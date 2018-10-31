Eddins celebrates 65th birthday

CLARK COUNTY—Here it is the end of October and the weather has been beautifully warm. Even when it rains and gets colder in our area, it is wonderful after such a dry summer. It is now when we “fall back” for Daylight Saving time. So, set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night.
The Dubois Lions Club sponsored their 69th annual Turkey Shoot on Saturday. It is always a good time to see old friends and even make some new ones. A lot of work goes into making it a great community event.
“Kindness Matters” is the theme for the Lions Club peace poster contest this year. Children who are ages 11 to 13 are encouraged to make a poster. They must be finished and submitted soon. Contact Bonnie Stoddard or Lisa Ward for more information.
Clark County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members will host their annual fundraising banquet Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. The meal, which often features some wild game meat, will be held in the multi-purpose room at Lindy Ross Elementary in Dubois. There will be prize drawings with raffle tickets for sale. Two rifles are the big raffle ticket items. There is a Contender 6.5 and an AR 15 with a scope. Donations for items to use for the prize drawings are needed and welcome. Contact the Sheriff’s Office at 374-5403 to donate.
Republican party candidates for the upcoming election on November 6 were in Dubois Oct. 23. Residents of Dubois and other Clark County areas gathered at the community center to meet the candidates who were on a bus tour. Betty Johnston, who grew up at the sheep station and now resides in Idaho Falls, drove to Dubois for the gathering.
A Relief Society workshop will be held at the Terreton Stake house on Nov.10. Discussion leaders include Terri Dawn Rigby and Kaylene Burtenshaw. Some ladies from the Beaver Creek Ward will be participating in the 9:30 a.m. to Noon event that day.
“Orange glad you’re a Christian” will be the theme on Nov. 4 at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. All are welcome to Sunday School at 10 a.m. that day and then the worship service at 11 a.m. It will be a celebration for Pastor Appreciation and all who attend are encouraged to wear orange. A Chili and Cookie luncheon will be held after the morning service.
Clark County High School has been observing Red Ribbon Week. It is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug abuse and violence prevention program.
Substitute teachers and school bus drivers are needed for the Clark County School District. Contact the district office to sign up for either or both positions.
Steve and Bev Gilger, owners of the Dubois Leather Shop, are back to work in their shop now. During the summer they work in the Kilgore area at the Sheridan Ranch. The cowboy mannequin in the front window of their store, which is always fun to see, now has its back to the window. There is a clever sign on the mannequin that states, “We Are Back.”
Brad Eddins of Dubois was given a surprise party for his 65th birthday. His wife Annette and all five of their children, and 14 grandchildren, were in Pocatello for the party. They had a fun weekend together. Brad and Annette’s daughter Sabrina hosted the gathering. Family photos were taken when they all visited Ross Park in Pocatello.
A multi-state National Wool Growers convention will be held in Casper, Wyo. starting Nov. 8. Bret Taylor, research director at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station (north of Dubois), along with Brad and Annette Eddins, will be attending the meetings. Bret will be a featured speaker.
It is election time in our nation. The day to vote is Tuesday, November 6. Those who need to register can do so before the election at the Clark County Clerk’s office or at the polls on the day of election. This year in Clark County there are two contested races. They are the offices of county clerk and treasurer.
The monthly Dubois City Council meeting will be held on November 7th. It is open to the public.
Happy Halloween Birthday today to Manuel Gomez, Bailey Jacobson, Selina Jacobson, Isaac Schroeder, Porter Walton, and Ben Pancheri; Nov. 1 – Cash Dalton Cox, Alexandria Calzadias, Ethan Schroeder, and Bob Wilson; Nov. 2 – Gilbert Garza, Antonio Hernandez, Sr., Eustoquia Serrano, Don Burkman, Travis Quayle, Roger Whitmill, and Josh Grover; Nov. 3 – Hilary Wheeler, Travis Jacobson, Michelle Stewart, and Eugenio Hernandez; Nov. 4 – Kimberly Contrearas, Mac Adkins, Sharon Henrie, Mason Owen Thomas, and Travis Shenton; Nov. 5 – Benjamin Stewart, Garth Ashcraft, and Mitchell Barg; Nov. 6 – Rusty Stewart, Weston Mickelsen, Darrin May, and Marilyn Laird.
Happy Anniversary Nov. 1 – Ben & Crystal Pancheri and Dave & Sandy Hart; Nov. 3 – Rigo & Edith Raya; Nov. 5 – Virgil & Edna Valantine and Wade & Vicki Beckman; Nov. 6 -Bob & Lanna Morris.