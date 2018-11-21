Eddins honored for 32 years at USSES

CLARK COUNTY— There is that certain chill in the air. It seems everywhere in our area has gotten the hard freeze that starts our winter season. The hills surrounding us seem to have the permanent frosting of snow now. College kids who get to come home for Thanksgiving may be singing that old song, Over the (Snake) River, and through the woods!
Dave and Bonnie Burns of Dubois celebrated 66 years of marriage on Nov. 12. Their wedding day in 1952 was in Lewiston. Bonnie had been in school at the University of Idaho in Moscow. Dave was in the US Army at the time and flew from his Army base in Virginia to Kansas City where he hitchhiked to get back to Idaho. He and Bonnie met in Moscow and traveled down to Lewiston to obtain their wedding license. They were able to get that in one day’s time and were able to have a wedding venue set up at an LDS Ward House. The local bishop presided over the wedding. After the ceremony, they had dinner at a cafe in Lewiston and then they took the bus from Lewiston to Spokane. Dave rode a bus from there back to the Army base at Fort Eustis, Va. After the Christmas holidays, she was able to take the train to Virginia to live there for a while. They had five children, David, Kerri, Lauri, Bobbi. and Jeff Burns. Together they all had an anniversary celebration on Nov. 12 at the Genesis Residence Center in Rexburg. Many of their grandchildren were there for the celebration.
A mini reunion of CCHS graduates from the Class of 1981 took place last week. Deena (Wilson) Williams, who lives in southern Utah, came to Dubois to spend a couple weeks with her parents Chuck & Karen Wilson. Teri (Gray) Fidelman now lives in Twin Falls. Lana (May) Tomlinson lives at the Silver Spur Ranch in Medicine Lodge. The girls had fun together in Dubois and in Medicine Lodge.
Thanksgiving time plans for you and your family could include going to the Mud Lake Museum’s “Christmas Tree Lane.” Admission is by donation only and the event will feature live entertainment, gingerbread houses and the works. Decorated trees will be available for viewing and then select ones will be up for auction. The dates for the event are November 28, 29 and 30 and Dec. 3 . Contact people for the event are Krystal Anderson at 604-6857 or Trish Petersen 243-1942.
Now, while you are marking your calendars, make sure to remember the Dubois Holiday Shopping Market that will be on Dec. 1 at the Community Center.
Idaho Food Bank volunteer work and food distribution in Dubois is scheduled regularly for the fourth Tuesday of each month. So, this month the Food Bank is open on Nov. 27. Everyone is welcome.
The Lions Club has been busy getting the Scholarship Calendar details finished up so that the calendar will be published before the end of this year. They are also continuing to plan and prepare to put up a Veteran’s Memorial.
Clark County Schools had their Parent/Teacher conferences on Nov. 15. Both Lindy Ross Elementary and CCHS were blessed with an abundance of good food for the staff and teachers who were there for extended hours that day. Thanks to many community members for their help with that. Exceptionally big thanks to Michelle Ames who has been keeping the PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) going in our town.
Holly Maraist, coordinator for CCSD’s 21st Century Grant, said that a grant has been given to our schools to provide two 3-D printers. The main funding for those printers comes from the National Park Foundation. It will be exciting to see the machines and how they function!
Basketball teams at Clark County Schools are practicing regularly these days. The junior high teams have had competitions in Swan Valley, Idaho Falls, and Leadore by now. The first scheduled home game for junior high basketball teams is on Nov. 30 with Leadore. The first Varsity basketball game at home is on the calendar for Nov. 30 with North Gem. Junior high will play also, with games beginning at 4 p.m. Check the school website or call CCHS for more details.
Mr. and Mrs. Alonso & Sylvia Calzadias and family are looking forward to a special holiday visitor. Alonzo’s mom, Licha, will be coming from Mexico to visit them.
Annette Eddins has worked at the USSES for 32 years. At the recent Western States Wool Growers Convention, she was awarded with a box of chocolates in honor of her service. She was presented her sweet award by Brandy Kay, a representative of the Woolgrowers Association.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church gathered Operation Christmas Child “Shoe Boxes” on Sunday. They were prayed over throughout the time they were in the building. Sunday, they were dedicated to God as they are sent off to the headquarters of the Samaritan’s Purse. There they will be sorted for shipping to many places around the world.
Clark County Commissioners have been working with the City of Dubois, the Sheriff’s Office, the Search & Rescue team, and other agencies involved, for Rural Fire Protection.
Here’s hoping you all enjoy your Thanksgiving celebrations.
Happy Birthday today to Ashley Snodgrass, Chloe Kerr, Angel Islas, Julian Murillo-Gil, in Memoriam Beulah Sill, Kathleen Henman, Lance Billman, and Kacey Woodard; Nov. 22- Happy Thanksgiving Day Birthday to Cecelia Lopez, Sophia Marie Jacobson, Leora Smith, Jenny Kerr, & Sarah Schroeder; Nov. 23 – Bruce Bovey, Delsa Doherty, Zachary Rogers, Shaelie Shenton, Kay Whitmill, & Kenny Thawsh; Nov. 24 – Kinsley Smith, Zachary Choate; Aubrey Kleweno, Oakly Jean Kidd, Alondra Serrano, Diane Jacobson, Fernando Martinez, & Becky Crezee; Nov. 25 – Judy Hylton, Gayle Woods, & Kyle Thompson; Nov. 26 – Jessica Snodgrass, Yamilet Sanchez, Maria Hernandez, & Oscar Mendoza; Nov. 27 - Travis Schlader, Marty Barrus, Wayne Whitmill, Angie Panquerne, Alice Phillips, & Emilee Thomas.
Wedding anniversary greetings on Thanksgiving Day to – Sergio & Patricia Maldonado; Jim & Mary Kruse; and Zachary & Kendra Lanier; Nov. 25- Boyd & Stephanie Eddins; Nov. 26 – Dave & Pam Jenkins; Nov. 27 – David & Kathy Young; Dax & Kylee Tomlinson; Shane & Diane Jacobson; Jeremy & Kim Milloway.
Thanks for your support and comments about this news column. Please feel free to contact me with news items by calling or texting me at 208-221-5380 email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com