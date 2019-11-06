Elementary students perform in Halloween musical

CLARK COUNTY — Now it’s November. The days are shorter and colder. Most cattle ranchers have sorted cattle and weaned the calves. Crops have been harvested and fields stand ready for the winter season. The sounds become a bit different in this area this time of year.
Lynn Hoggan of Medicine Lodge is nearing 82 years of age. He continues to work on the ranch where he grew up. He recently sorted cows and calves.
Karen Wilson of Dubois attended the 90th birthday party of Shirley Bridges. The party was held at Lone Pine where Shirley lives. Lone Pine is in the Birch Creek area.
Lisa and John Clements of Dubois had a birthday party for their granddaughter Kiera Sepulveda. She celebrated her 10th birthday.
Wyatt Kinghorn of Medicine Lodge took part in the ranch rodeo finals in Elko, Nev. last weekend.
Bill and Ashley Snodgrass of Dubois hosted Julie Haught of Atlanta, Idaho for a few weeks at their home. Julie is Ashley’s mom. She was able to see her grandchildren in their Halloween costumes at the school musical.
The Lions Club Turkey Shoot was held Nov. 2. There was a new dish added to the lunch menu. Angie Calzadias made posole, a Mexican soup made with hominy, for the event.
Rocktober, the Lindy Ross Elementary’s Halloween musical, was held Halloween afternoon. It was entitled “Lindy Ross Mall.” Students in kindergarten through fifth grade performed. Michelle Stewart, school district music teacher, worked with all of the students to present a great show. There was a script full of jokes, songs and dialogue. The students were dressed up in their costumes, adding to the festive atmosphere.
The music department will put on a Veterans Day program Nov. 11.
All conference football champions, the WarCats, played Murtaugh Nov. 1. Their next matchup will be with Carey at the WaterSprings school in Idaho Falls. The team has had an excellent season.
Basketball practice for junior and senior high school girls has begun. Janitizi Furniss is the high school head coach and Lorri Clark will again coach the junior high team.
B.J. Adams, Clark County school athletic and activities director, reported the after-school program is now in full swing. There are after-school activities at both the elementary and the high school buildings.
Spiders in webs were given out at the Clark County Public Library on Halloween. Director Brenda Laird said the children who stopped in at the library that day were able to see the featured book, “Spiders,” by Nic Bishop. “Spiders” is a non-fiction book for young readers.
Edith Bowen, a longtime resident of Spencer who was 97, passed away Oct. 30. She had been living in Ashton at the time of her passing. A Nov. 16 celebration of Edith’s life is being planned. It will be held at the Dubois Community Baptist Church.
Clark County Search and Rescue’s annual dinner is Nov. 9 at Lindy Ross Elementary. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. There are raffle tickets for sale and there will be prize drawings the night of the dinner.
On Nov. 9, the solid waste disposal site hours will change. It will be open only on Saturdays 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The City of Dubois monthly meeting is tonight at 7 p.m.
Clark County school board monthly meeting is on the calendar for Nov. 11 and the county commissioners meeting is Nov. 12.
Happy Birthday today to Rusty Stewart, Weston Mickelsen, Darrin May and Marilyn Laird; Nov. 7 – Monica McCord, Daniel Stewart and Jennifer Whitmill Savillimares; Nov. 8 – Sheila Monroe, Izabella Aguilar, Brooke Laird and Mary Ann Fitzwater; Nov. 9 – Cole Dernoll, Lisa Holden Jackson, Ronda Schroeder, Ken Marino, Gabriela Lopez and Jeremy Condie; Nov. 10 – Maria Dolores Estrada, Brian Panquerne, Clarence Haight, Noe Perez, Ann Carver, Tyson Schwartz, Paige Martinez and Darlene Bitsoi; Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – Vicky Christenson, Stacy Roedel, Emmanuel Hernandez, Truxton Ricks, Shaylee Henman, Rick Schroeder, Ciara Pancheri and LaRee Billman; Nov. 12 – Felipe Contreras, Jocelin Morales and Roy Frazier.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Bob and Lanna Morris; Nov. 7 – Steven and Linda Little; Nov. 9 – Rhett and Whitney Ricks, Jack and Rose Martinez; Nov. 10 – Tyson and Lana Schwartz, Paul and Christine Williams; Nov. 11 – Steve and Amanda Genetti; Nov. 12 – Dave and Bonnie Burns, Lynn and Lana Tomlinson, Lance and Michelle Billman, John and Lisa Clements.
Thank you to all veterans who have served our great nation. Please continue to let me know of any local news you’d like me to include in this column.