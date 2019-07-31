LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Nate and Allie Dickson on the birth of their new baby boy. Ethan William Dickson was born July 25 at Madison Memorial Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. Big brothers Keith, Hyrum, Derrick, Nathaniel and Ammon, and big sister Natalie welcomed him home.
Terry and Mary Ellsworth recently returned home from a trip through the Midwest. They visited Historic Nauvoo and also took in a Kansas City Royals baseball game.
The Lewisville First Ward Young Men are planning a High Adventure for Aug. 5 through 7. They will be going to Palisades, where they will hike, participate in outdoor competitions and play around in the water. They will meet at the church at 7 a.m. Aug. 5. They will return home the evening of Aug. 7. For questions, please contact Josh Hawkes.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seeking service volunteers at the Ririe Wheat Farm. They need individuals who have some experience with semi-truck driving; no CDL needed. The harvest is expected to start mid-August, depending on the weather, and will go on for four to five weeks. Individuals can work as many days or hours per week as they are willing to commit to. Those interested in helping with the church welfare activity should contact a member of their bishopric.
David and Clareen Korth are grandparents again. Their daughter, Chanda Giles and her husband, Tye, are the new parents of twins — a boy and a girl. They were born six weeks early on July 21, and will be spending some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell recently went on a trip through 10 states, where they were able to attend the Palmyra Pageant in New York, Niagara Falls and the Kirtland Temple in Ohio. Bev's brother, Stewart Lott, and his wife, Cherie, from West Virginia, joined them.
Happy Birthday today to Mike Walker. Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 1 – Todd Raymond; Aug. 2 – Jacqueline Raymond, Addison Erickson, Geryk Hively and Clayne Hanson; Aug. 3 – Sharon Aitken; Aug. 4 – Arlene Drake, Orlin Lewis, Keith Smith and J.T. Erickson; and Aug. 5 – Mary Tanner.
