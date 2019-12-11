LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to John and Lori Ellsworth, who are grandparents again. Their daughter, Cierra Green and her husband, William, are the new parents of a baby girl, born Dec. 5, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds even and measured 18.5 inches long. Her name will be Saylor Oakley Green, and she joins big brothers, Spencer and Tyler, and big sister, Brynlee. The Green family lives in Iona.
•
Congratulations to Mikayla Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, who is engaged to be married. Her fiance is Zack Myers, of Fruitland, Idaho.
•
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating Christmas with special musical performances at the center. This week’s performers are: Dec. 11 – From the Heart Choir; Dec. 12 – Melody Helland; Dec. 13 – Criscell Roberts and family; Dec. 14 – Cindy Iglinski and Devon Velasquez-Messenger; Dec. 15 – Creager and Cluff Families; Dec. 16 – Jeannine Larsen, Gracey Smyth and Matt Larsen; and Dec. 17 – Billy Harker and Friends. Performances will be about 45 minutes long, beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
Congratulations to David and Heather Murdoch, who won the chili cook-off at the recent Lewisville LDS First Ward Christmas Party.
•
The Idaho Falls Family Search Library at 750 West Elva is sponsoring “Christmas Traditions Around the World.” Presenters will share Christmas traditions from different countries through music, presentations and refreshments. This week’s focus will be: Dec. 11 – France and Austria; and Dec. 12 – Austria and Finland. It will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The whole family is invited to come.
•
Happy Birthday today to Phyllis Merrill and Carol Nielsen. Other birthdays this week include: Dec. 12 – Jordan Christensen, K.J. Shuler, Judie Clifford and Ethan Norman; Dec. 13 – Brad Barnes, Lynn Lake and Gavin Barney; Dec. 14 – Cassidy Crumley, Debbie Sievers and Hunter Telford; Dec. 15 – Allen Morris and Henry Mathews; Dec. 16 – Robert Barnes, Julia Lott, Brock Murray, Ben Thornley and Adelynn Cude; and Dec. 17 – Rebecca Johnson.
•
Dave and Heather Harper and daughters, Cora and Cassidy, along with Josh and Kelsey Harper, traveled to Las Vegas, Nev., where they attended the National Finals Rodeo.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.