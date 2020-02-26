Emergency response training at Clark County High School

CLARK county — The days are longer, and despite the cold, they are appreciated. The cold temperatures are more bearable when the sun is shining bright.
The Clark County Rodeo Association’s appreciation dinner was held at the community center Valentine’s Day. Rodeo club member Jodi Milner said there were wonderful baked goods and other auction items donated for the event. The roast beef dinner was prepared by rodeo club members Blake Kirkpatrick, Kevin Small, Craig Handy, Lana Schwartz and Milner. Bill Shurtliff served as the auctioneer. Winners of the biggest item, a weekend away basket including chocolate, wine, movie tickets, a stay at a local inn and dinner gift cards, were Greg and Tina Cobia. The Clark County Rodeo is held the third weekend in June at the Thomas-Harn arena in Dubois.
Mylie Kinghorn of Medicine Lodge celebrated her seventh birthday with friends and family in Dubois recently. It was a special day because she had grandparents on both her mom and dad’s sides as well as her great-grandmother Mary Small in attendance.
Ron Barg of Dubois celebrated his 80th birthday Feb. 21. Family and friends treated him with dinner at the Spencer Grill Feb. 22.
Clark County Clerk Judith Maldonado and Deputy Clerk Treva May attended training meetings in Chubbuck last week for elections.
Clark County Sheriff Bart May announced that he will not be running for re-election. His caring, dedicated and professional service to our area is greatly appreciated.
Today at Clark County High School, in collaboration with the Clark County Sheriff’s office and other local emergency agencies, there will be a training to practice emergency response procedures. A letter from District #161 school superintendent Paula Gordon states, “The safety and welfare of our students and staff is always our highest priority… therefore it is our belief that this training will provide our students and staff the opportunity to be prepared should we ever have to deal with a real emergency.” ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) certified presenter Michael Winegardner with Eastern Idaho Public Health will be part of the program. Sheriff Bart May and Clark County Emergency Manager Jill Egan will also help in the day long training.
With basketball season ending, track practice has now begun at Clark County High School. Michelle Ames is the track coach. Junior high track will begin later in March.
A birthday celebration with a pot-luck luncheon for Pastor Warren Cuppy was held at the Dubois Community Baptist Church Feb. 23.
The City of Dubois has their monthly meeting today at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday to: today – Yeimi Paz, Martin Aguilar, Jr., Jerry Hoopes, Kenny White, Steve Beard and Kortni Bramwell; Feb. 27 – Nicole Brady, Linden Burton, Rodolfo Cano, Marjie Geswaldi and Shane Mickelsen; Feb. 28 – Opal Ricks, Alcy Farley Larsen and Jarad Wright; Feb. 29 – Stacey Crezee; March 1 – MaCall Williams, Javier Figueroa, Camilia Antonio, Sarah Peterson and Sebastian Gomez; March 2 – Ashley Squires, Jackie Carlson, Justin Petersen and Oaklynn King; March 3 – Cayleen Jane Foster, Sierra Eddins, Cannon Jack Wilson, Payton Ramos, Eduardo Gomez and Roy Garza, Jr.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: today – Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz; Ismael and Yeimi Ruiz.
Stay warm and dry as you march into a new month soon! Please continue to contact Danette Frederiksen with news items.