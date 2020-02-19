LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to newlyweds Mikayla and Zackery Myers, who were married Feb. 15, in the Rexburg Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mikayla is the daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, and Zackery is the son of Jason and Denis Myers, of Fruitland. A reception was held in their honor that evening at the Henry’s Fork Stake Center in Rexburg.
•
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening to discuss their book of the month, which is “Seven at Sea,” by Erik and Emily Orrin. They will meet at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor.
•
Congratulations to Tristan Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman, who is engaged to be married. His bride-to-be is Julia Craig, from Brookfield, Wisconsin.
•
Jenise Taylor returned home from her mission in Boston, Mass. She is the daughter of Waco and Anna Taylor, and spoke about her mission in the Lewisville Second Ward Feb. 16.
•
Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball has games this evening at the Stake Center. The Lewisville First Ward will play Grant First Ward at 8:00 p.m. and the Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan Third Ward at 9:00 p.m.
•
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have a Face-to-Face Event Feb. 23 at 4:00 p.m. President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Kristen, will be the featured speakers. This event will be a follow-up on the new Children and Youth program in the church.
•
The Lewisville First Ward will have a Humanitarian Quilt Day Feb. 26 starting at 10:00 a.m. They will have a potluck lunch; please bring something to share.
•
A Temple and Family History Fireside with Elder Bradley Foster and his wife, Sharol, will be held Feb. 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rigby Stake Center. The Rigby Family History Center is hosting the event for all ward and stake consultants and High Councilmen over Family History. Other Temple and Family History leaders are welcome to come, as well as anyone interested in family history training and how it can be implemented in wards and stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – McKade Hawkes, Nolan Bloxham and Lesa Douglass; Feb. 20 – Amy Bloxham; Feb. 21 – Amy Anderson; Feb. 22 – Tate Jones, Gib Duenes, Konner Pinnock and Jace Poulsen; Feb. 23 – James Gneiting and Ryan Van Leuven; Feb. 24 – Neil Barg; Feb. 25 – Donetta Fife and Caleb Ellsworth.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.