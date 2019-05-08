MUD LAKE—There will be no school May 10 for grades K-5 for teacher collaboration. There will be early release at 2:11 p.m. for grades 6-12.
Don’t forget Mother’s Day May 12.
The Community Church of Mud Lake will hold their Men’s Breakfast on May 11 at 8 a.m. at Pastor Steve’s house, 1122 East and the Highway.
West Jefferson College and Career night was held last week. There were career demonstrations, college recruiters, door prizes, and refreshments. There were also banks available to discuss college savings plans. Oliver Grimes won a drone. Isaiah Rodriguez won a pair of headphones, and Kaitlyn Bitter won a Ball Flight. There were many smaller prizes. Almost everyone who came to the event won a prize.
Terreton PTO will hold a fundraiser at Sonic in Rexburg on May 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Carson Engberson has been honored for his exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. West Jefferson High School nominated Carson for national honors this fall in recognition of his volunteer service with Mud Lake Ambulance. Carson took West Jefferson’s dual credit EMT class as a junior and upon passing his National Registry of Emergency Technicians Exam, he has run with Mud Lake Ambulance for a year. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, recognizes middle level and high school students across America for outstanding volunteer service. “Across the United States, young volunteers are doing remarkable things to contribute to the well-being of the people and communities around them,” said Prudential CEO Charles Lowrey. “Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these students, and we hope their stories inspire others to volunteer, too.”
The Health Department will have immunizations for High School students on May 9 from 9-9:30 p.m. at the high school.
The sixth grade DARE program will be May 15 from 12:30 to 3:15 p.m. at the West Jefferson New Gym.
Hamer Elementary spring concert will be May 15 at 7 p.m. at Hamer Elementary.
Happy Birthday today to Jordan Torgerson, Theodore Milloway, and Kylee Holdaway. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 9 – Tanner Murdock, Sophie Jacobs, and Nikki Bean; May 10 – Layne Moss, Tiffany Barzee, Katie Twitchell, and Jared Roundy; May 11 – Cache Sanders, Scott Jacobs, and Larry Lee Garner; May 12 – Brad Petersen, Aubrey Russell, Jacob Ball, Lona Engberson, and Sharon Sauer; May 13 – Sawyer Scott and Jacobe Ward; May 14 – Carl Hoggan, Scott Dalling, Tiffany Hillman, Billy Stadtman, Mike Webster, and Presli Holdaway; May 15 – Jan Williams, Shellie Miskin, Sunny Barrientos, and Shannika Burtenshaw.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: May 10 – Lane and Loni Newman; May 12 – Tobee and Jenny Christiansen, Kyle and Ailene Stoddard, R.J. and Diana Ball; May 13 – Todd and Paulynn Simmons; May 14 – Marshall and Andra Bitter, Kyle and Bobbi Nelson; May 15 – Justin and Amy Engberson.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.