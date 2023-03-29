DUBOIS — The sun has made some bright appearances in the area recently. It shows up between the cold, wet and windy weather. The snow is melting and now it is mud season.
Clark County Bobcat track and field athletes have been practicing come rain or shine. They had their first track meet in Salmon on March 23. Their next meet is planned for April 7 in Challis. Bobcat track and field coaches are Rusty Stewart and Michelle Ames. About the March 23 track meet Michelle said, “The day was a beautiful day of 44 degree weather. That is a heatwave for us coming from Dubois where we still have our grass covered in snow.” She also reported that the two senior girls competed in disc and won second place. Boys who ran the 100-meter relay race also placed. She said that she and Rusty are “excited to watch this season of track as the athletes continue to excel and compete.”
The Clark County Bobcat Winter Sports Banquet was held on March 22 in the high school commons area. It was a baked potato dinner prepared by parents, Bobcat boosters and coaches. It was for high school basketball players, wrestlers and their families. Athletic Director Jill Grover presented Skyler Crandall with a wrestling pin. She was the only Bobcat wrestler (co-op with West Jefferson). Skyler placed eighth in district girl’s wrestling. High School girls’ basketball Coach Bryant Worthen Fenske awarded letters, pins and bars. She also gave special awards to the outstanding basketball girls. Boys Basketball coaches Tyson Schwartz and Robert Lang acknowledged their team and presented letters, pins and bars.
Lindy Ross Elementary celebrated 100 days of school on March 20. Students and staff dressed up as 100-year-old people. There were a lot of funny clothes, gray hairs and walking canes at school that day. Activities to acknowledge the milestone included the slowest race down the hall.
Staff and Students at the junior/senior high school had Spring Fling March 20-23. They had daily dress up themes that were: Monday — Frat Day; Tuesday — Student and Teacher Switch up; Wednesday — Zoom Day; Thursday — Favorite Sports Team.
Jill Egan of Medicine Lodge is the former Emergency Management/ Emergency Medical Services coordinator for Clark County. She worked for Clark County in that position over five years. There was a farewell party for her on March 23 at the county courthouse. A delicious tres leche cake was available for all who showed up to show their appreciation and give good wishes to Jill. She will be working with Air Idaho as their Accounts Manager.
Jerime “Red” Tarpley and Chasity Crandall of Blue Creek traveled to Ireland for five days. They were there March 16-20. The couple was there for St. Patrick’s Day and toured the Cliffs of Moher, the Jameson Distillery in Middleton and many other places in Ireland. One highlight of the trip was seeing the Irish Rugby team when they arrived at the hotel where they stayed.
Dubois City Maintenance team Ace Hensley and Austin Borresen each celebrated their partner’s birthdays on March 23. Ace took his partner, Kathy Stone, to dinner in Idaho Falls. They brought home coffee flavored frosted donuts as a special treat. Austin took his spouse, Jessica, to dinner in Spencer to celebrate.
Paul Messick of Medicine Lodge graduated from Idaho Falls Fire Department’s Fire Academy on March 24. He is now a full-time firefighter. His wife Camille said that it has been a longtime dream of his to be a firefighter. She also said that she is very proud of him.
The Clark County Rodeo Queen Contest is gearing up for June 9. The contest is open to girls and young women ages 5-21. They must live in District 1 or 7 boundaries. Some options are available for those who live outside of those boundaries. The deadline to enter the rodeo queen contest is May 26. Contact Lana Schwartz for details at 208-351-9319.
Happy Birthday to Katie Wilson, Gabe Smith, Lane Grover, Jake Chritenson, Lyle Holyoak, Victor Arteaga and Juan Lopez; March 30 — Ava Ann Wagoner, Gary White, Justin White, Sydnee Condie, Chayce Bramwell, Bubba Summers and Breeley Serrano; March 31 — Audra Ann Sill, Rick King, Albino Ruiz, Pete Henman and Teresa Danks; April 1 — Eileen Holden, Stratton Ahnder; Caleb Grover, Saleena Smith, Tag May, Jesus Vasquez and MaCall Williams; April 2 — Mateo Garcia, Reada Stevens, Sherry Locascio and Justin Kidd; April 3 — Montana King, Jude Cardenas, Rex R. Holden, Sheila Small, Leann Billman and Ricardo Garcia.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on April 3 to Keith and Alice Tweedie.
Happy almost Easter! Enjoy the warmer days as they arrive. Please keep me informed of news you’d like to share here. Call or text me at 208-221-5380 or email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.