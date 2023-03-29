DUBOIS — The sun has made some bright appearances in the area recently. It shows up between the cold, wet and windy weather. The snow is melting and now it is mud season.

Clark County Bobcat track and field athletes have been practicing come rain or shine. They had their first track meet in Salmon on March 23. Their next meet is planned for April 7 in Challis. Bobcat track and field coaches are Rusty Stewart and Michelle Ames. About the March 23 track meet Michelle said, “The day was a beautiful day of 44 degree weather. That is a heatwave for us coming from Dubois where we still have our grass covered in snow.” She also reported that the two senior girls competed in disc and won second place. Boys who ran the 100-meter relay race also placed. She said that she and Rusty are “excited to watch this season of track as the athletes continue to excel and compete.”


