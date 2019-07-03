LEWISVILLE — John and Coleen Erickson’s son, Jason Erickson, and his team mate Clay Elkington were the winners of the 12.5 High Desert Showdown team roping competition held last week in Reno, Nev. They won $72,000 and multiple prizes. The competition is part of the Wrangler Bob Feist Invitational (BFI) Week presented by Yeti. At the sixth callback position, Erickson and Elkington needed a 9.49-second run to take over the lead. They each roped flawlessly and came in with 7.01 seconds — the fastest run of the short round. They finished with 32.23 seconds on four and took home the win. Jason, who is the sales and marketing director at an assisted-living facility in St. George, Utah, lives there with his wife, Gini, and five children. In his spare time, he starts horses that his father, John, raises to race.
Deepest sympathies to Janet Williams and her family, at the sudden passing of her husband, long-time Lewisville resident, Parley Williams, 81, on June 30. Funeral services are pending.
Sincere sympathies also to Brandon Willcoxon and family, at the unexpected passing of his wife, Stormi, 40, who passed away June 23 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center of a cardiac event. She had recently been involved in a four-wheeler accident. Funeral services were held June 29, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, with burial in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
Wade and Amy Thornley and sons, Logan and Ben, traveled to Deer Lodge, Mo., with their Belgian draft horses, where they competed in driving and showing competitions at the Big Sky Draft Horse and Mule Expo. They represented Lewisville well and drove their brand new show wagon.
Patsi Hinckley recently underwent total hip surgery.
The Fourth of July Celebration will be July 4 in Menan. The flag raising will be held at 7:30 a.m., with the parade following at 11 a.m. and kids’ races at 1 p.m. Throughout the day, attendees can taste delectable treats from the different booths set up just north of the church and enjoy the local entertainment. The fireworks display will begin at dusk. For more information, go to www.cityofmenan.org.
Happy Birthday today to Sheri Clayton, Evalet Raymond, Madison Sessions, William Jensen and Brody Sessions. Other birthdays this week include: July 4 – Afton Brown, DeAnza Knibbs and Devin Weaver; July 5 – Gary Walker, Lisa Boyce, Mason Aston and Lawrence Jackson; July 6 – Debbie Olaveson; July 7 – Roy Kennedy and Betty Gerard; July 8 – Cora Harper; and July 9 – Kliff Bramwell, Mitchsell Lee, Marla Briggs and Linda Johnson.
