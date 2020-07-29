LEWISVILLE — Matthew Selman, son of Scott and Emily Selman, recently received his mission call to serve in the Arkansas Little Rock Mission. He is scheduled to begin his mission on Sept. 30.
•
The John and Coleen Erickson family recently met for a fun family reunion. They enjoyed the day together and also celebrated John and Coleen’s 60th wedding anniversary. There was great food and fun, and true to Erickson style, some great competitions between siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles.
•
A celebration was recently held at Parkwood Assisted Living in Idaho Falls in honor of Sharon Aitken’s upcoming 90th birthday. Many friends and family members stopped by to wish her well.
•
Congratulations to newlyweds, Jazmyn and Michael Vasquez, who were married July 11. Jazmyn is the daughter of Marilyn Hayes and granddaughter of Greg and Laura Hayes. They will make their home in Lewisville.
•
The wards in the Menan Stake will recommence their ward sacrament meetings Aug. 2. Wards will be divided in half and will hold two, one–hour long meetings each Sunday. Other block meetings will not be held until further notice. Sacrament Meetings will begin at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for early wards, then 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for the later wards, with cleaning during the half hour between each meeting. Bishoprics will designate which households attend each meeting, and members will be notified accordingly.
•
Members should wash hands or use hand sanitizer provided in each foyer as they enter the building. The wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged. Members should sit leaving every other row empty, maintaining six feet between households on the same bench. The congregation should wear masks during the singing of hymns. Church hymn books will be stored away until further notice, and members should use electronic devices or bring hymn books or printed music from home.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Marilyn Walker and Dallin Taylor; July 30 – Milt McIntier, Jodi Anderson and Dillon Madsen; July 31 – Mike Walker; Aug. 1 – Todd Raymond; Aug. 2 – Jacqueline Raymond, Addison Erickson, Geryk Hively and Clayne Hanson; Aug. 3 – Sharon Aitken (turning 90); Aug. 4 – Arlene Drake, Orlin Lewis, J.T. Erickson and Keith Smith.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.