Ethanie Schaffer wins Mud Lake VFW Voice of Democracy contest

}Isaac Hall, Lester Reiss, Tom Mackay and Ethanie Schaffer are pictured here at the District VFW youth writing contest. Ethanie will represent the district at the State Voice of Democracy contest in Boise.
MUD LAKE — Melina Lovell, daughter of Doc and Brenda Warner, retired this week after working at Taco Bell in Rexburg for 22 years. Many of her friends and family attended the party at Taco Bell. Melina said her favorite part of her job was cleaning the tables and filling the sauces and straws in the dining room.
•
West Jefferson High School Business Professionals of America competed at the Regional Leadership Conference in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Several students qualified for the State Leadership Conference in Boise in February.
•
Mud Lake Veterans of Foreign War post had good representation at their district events in Rexburg this week. Tom MacKay was nominated for “Teacher of the Year.” Jordyn Torgerson received fourth place out of seven entrants in the Voice of Democracy District contest. Ethanie Schaffer won first place in the Voice of Democracy contest and will represent this district at the state contest in Boise. Isaac Hall won the Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
•
Happy Birthday today to Hali Furness, Kaylee Newan, Randel Gomez, Sicily Jacobs, Cole Richins, McKinlee Hoggan, and Nicole Hansen. Other birthdays this week include the following: Dec. 22 – Christy Ward, Shaw Williams, and Jimi Sue Burtenshaw; Dec. 23 – Chase Ashcraft, Robbie Linger, Sandra Hansen, and Layne Coleman; Dec. 24 – Andy Scott; Dec. 25 – Kristi Scott and Coby Nelson; Dec. 26 – Brianna Tuckett, Kaleb Hall, Johanna Ball, Sandra Andersen, and Hannah Webster; Dec. 27 – Dean Erickson and Sydney Sauer; Dec. 28 – Kelton White and Jill McNiven.
•
Happy wedding anniversary today to Clair and Melina Lovell, Carl and Julene Ball, Lloyd and Donette Engberson. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 22 – Kirt and Janice Williams; Dec. 24 – Rusty and Brianna Tuckett; Dec. 26 – Kirk and Fawn Robins, Ron and Linda Torgerson; Dec. 27 – Robert and Debbie Ball.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews
