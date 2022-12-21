Ethanie Schaffer wins Mud Lake VFW Voice of Democracy contest

}Isaac Hall, Lester Reiss, Tom Mackay and Ethanie Schaffer are pictured here at the District VFW youth writing contest. Ethanie will represent the district at the State Voice of Democracy contest in Boise.

 Photo Courtesy of Ara Shuldberg

MUD LAKE — Melina Lovell, daughter of Doc and Brenda Warner, retired this week after working at Taco Bell in Rexburg for 22 years. Many of her friends and family attended the party at Taco Bell. Melina said her favorite part of her job was cleaning the tables and filling the sauces and straws in the dining room.


