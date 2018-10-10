LEWISVILLE—The Menan Stake will hold its semi-annual Stake Conference Oct. 13 to 14. Stake Priesthood Leadership Meeting will be held on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday evening meeting for all adults will be held at 7:00 p.m, at the Stake Center. Sunday general session will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Stake Center and will be broadcast at the Grant Church and the Menan red brick church.
Congratulations to Brysen Evans, son of Robert and Rosalie Evans, is engaged to be married! His bride-to-be is Allysa Nelson, daughter of Kevin and Bethany Nelson, of Rigby.
The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts is having their annual Scouting For Food drive on Saturday, Oct. 27. Please fill a grocery bag with non-perishable foods, and place them by your door that Saturday morning. The Scouts and Cub Scouts will be gathering them up bright and early. All foods donated will be distributed to the needy in our area.
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is having a get-together on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at the Lewisville Church cultural hall. Wear your favorite pajamas, and join them for a fun waffle breakfast.
Funeral services for long-time Lewisville resident, Alice Reed Kinghorn, were held Monday, Oct. 8, at the Lewisville Church. Burial was in the Lewisville Cemetery.
Happy Birthday today to Casen Poulsen and Macady Boyce! Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 11 – Lora Kearsley, Carl Hooper and Del Heward; Oct. 12 – Richard Barney, Brysen Evans and Madelaine Barney; Oct. 13 – Bryan Dansie and Linda Stratton; Oct. 14 – Eric Nield and Heidi Mathews; and Oct. 15 – Joyce Jardine, Julia Lewis, Heidi Moreno, Lexie Hively, Rialy Ball and John Ethan Erickson.
