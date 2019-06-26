MUD LAKE — The Mud Lake fair board would like to announce the upcoming baby and family photo contest. They will accept photos of children ages newborn to 6-years-old. The photos need to be 5-by-9 inches and either black and white or color. The child’s name, age and parent’s names must be on the back of the photo. Children must be residents of the West Jefferson area (Hamer, Terreton or Monteview). The same requirements apply for the family photos. Family photos may contain older children that have moved away from the area, but the parents need to live in the West Jefferson area.
There will be a “Grandparent’s Corner” for proud grandparents to show off their grandchildren. Grandparents should be from Mud Lake, but the grandchildren need not be from the area. These photos will not be judged. All photos need to be turned into the Bank of Commerce in Mud Lake by July 19. You can retrieve your photos at the booth, on the Saturday of fair week.
Tyson Burtenshaw is the newest member of the West Jefferson School District Board of Trustees. He replaces Bruce Smith, who has served for 12 years.
Happy Birthday today to Kylie Shipton, Dave Sanders, Taylor Petersen, Roy Yearsley, Leah Babcock and Lexi Simmons. Other birthdays this week include the following: June 27 – Sarah L. Russell, Shaunna Pancheri, Nicole Bare, Albert Jones, Bertha Orellana, Desiree Rigby and Tonisha Sauer; June 28 – Leland Tomlinson, Holly Hulse and Tanner Woodward; June 29 – Izzy Reyes, Krista Isaacson, Blake Kirkpatrick, Kaid Hall and Jaron Downs; June 30 – Jason Taylor; July 1 – Ashley Dalling, Maycee Barney, Reagan Roundy, Sydney Roundy, Clinton Reeder, Riley Mecham, McKenzie Twitchell and Orin Richins; July 2 – Adam Sanders and Aubree Dixon; July 3 – Kadence Jensen, Gunner Capell, Annie Dalling, Sonnet Scott, Tyler Shipton, Kaisha Smuin, Paula Ward, Roger Erickson and Rod Bartlome.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: June 26 – Richard and Evelyn Nelson; June 27 – Duane and Ramona Lundholm; June 28 – Heber and Jessie Barzee; June 29 – Dagan and Brittnie Richins; July 2 – Albert and Evelyn Tomlinson, Clint and Trina Olson, Austin and Aubree Egbert; July 3 – Matt and Becki Mecham.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856 or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.