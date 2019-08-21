MUD LAKE — West Jefferson football will have a jamboree at Marsh Valley Aug. 23. They will have a game Aug. 31 at home against Melba. The West Jefferson High School Volleyball team will have a match Aug. 27 at Challis. They will have their first home match Sept. 6.
The first day of school will be Aug. 21. Aug. 22 will be picture day at the high school. Homecoming week will be Sept. 9 through 14.
•
West Jefferson High School will be performing “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” for their fall Drama production. They are looking for donations of used bed sheets. You can contact Amanda Erickson, Kaylene Burtenshaw or Cara Shuldberg for more information.
•
The high school has a large number of older West Jefferson yearbooks that they would like to give away to alumni. If you would like one, you can contact the high school for more information. The yearbook staff would like a small donation in exchange for each book. There are only select years available. The school also has some other furniture and some old uniforms to give away.
•
Happy Birthday today to Justin Black, Daris Quinton, Billy Nielsen and Allan Scott. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 22 – Tyler Williams, Luke Pincock, Ben Speelmon and Myles Dixon; Aug. 24 – Rochelle Ricks, Jana Ashcraft and Tate Tomlinson; Aug. 25 – Lidia Rojas, Jeremy Caudle and Dusty Peterson; Aug. 26 – Rod Torgerson, Brandy Ward, Avery Barzee and Katie Spencer; Aug. 27 – Emerson Hall, Bradee Linger, Ben Huelt, Tyrel Burtenshaw and Joe Llamas; Aug. 28 – Ryan Pancheri, Aidan Barrientos and Austin Guiterrez.
• Happy Wedding anniversary today to Joe and Alice Worthin, Spencer and Kami Brown. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 22 – Ben and Annette Speelmon; Aug. 23 – Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg; Aug. 24 – Dewey and Linda Smuin, Adam and Amanda Torgerson; Aug. 25 – Brian and Karli Dixon; Aug. 26 – Robert and Marie McCulloch, Donovan and Holly Shipton; Aug. 27 – Bryce and Lexie Swagger; Aug. 28 – Ken and Renay Torgerson.
•
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856.