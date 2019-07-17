Families come together for Independence Day celebrations

GARFIELD — Ron and Donna Wilding visited their son Blake and his family in Georgia. They spent time with family and went to Fort Jackson in Savannah, Mansions in Hilton Head, Fords Museum and an old plantation.
Doyle and Anna Marie Robertson went camping for eight days by Palisades to celebrate the Fourth of July. They camped with their daughter, Amanda Anderson, and her family just below the dam in the “meadow.” They rode four-wheelers across Elk Creek road all the way to Alpine.
Todd and Julie Reese celebrated the Fourth of July and Todd’s parents’ 60th wedding anniversary camping at their favorite spot, Copper Basin. They went hiking, four wheeling, played card games, ate yummy food, had campfires and spent time together.
Norma Rounds went to the Fourth of July parade in Idaho Falls with family. She got lots of candy and a red-beaded necklace. She was so thankful to those that were in charge of the event. There were lots of people in the crowds and a lot in the parade. She later went to her daughter Judy Polatis’ home and had a BBQ and lots of great food. Sam Polatis entertained the family that night with fireworks.
Craig and Deb Wilde had their daughter Darci Johnsen and her family home for the Fourth of July. They went to the Menan parade and fireworks. Then they went camping and boating.
Diane McMullin had a barbeque with her whole family July 4 to celebrate Independence Day.
Mark and Karen Hiatt and their family went to northern Idaho a few weeks ago. The Hiawatha bike trail, swimming and finding sapphires were the favorite parts of the trip.
Savannah Burton recently got engaged and will be married to her sweetheart Karsten Jagielski in September.
Garfield First Ward Teachers and Priests quorums went on high adventure this weekend. They hiked the “R” Mountain — Menan Butte — with packs followed by a gear check to ensure each boy had what they needed and did not bring what they didn’t need.
Doug and Aldene Poole had their family reunion over the holiday at their home in Garfield. They had 56 of their 63 family members attend. All of their six children came with their families from Georgia, Utah, Oregon and Idaho. They visited, ate food, attended the Menan parade and fireworks, swam at Rexburg Rapids, held a family talent show and played “9 Square in the Air” under the lights late into the night.
Garfield Sixth Ward released their ward leadership. Those called to ward leadership positions are: Jed Denning — Bishop, Lyle Spain — First Counselor, Corbit Miskin — Second Counselor, and Jarred Young remained as Ward Secretary. The ward would like to thank Chad Billman for going above and beyond in his service, as well as thank the others who served for their hard work.
Debbie Madsen and her children went down to Utah for the Manti Miracle Pageant at the end of June.
Hailey Foster left for her mission July 3. She will be going to Louisville, Ky.
Nina Hawkins and her family celebrated the Fourth with a picnic and fireworks. She also went to Oregon with her daughter Brenda Parkinson and her family. She then went to northern California and experienced the beaches and the redwoods for six days.
Gaylen and Julie Somers went to the parade and ate with their daughter Anna and her family. They also unloaded hay.
Rigby Rangers are going to be playing in the Battle at Blackfoot baseball tournament this weekend.
The Rigby Legion B Team played in a baseball tournament in Bozeman, Mont. last weekend.
Youth and Trek Mas and Pas are invited to the “Trek Closing Social” at 7 p.m. July 23 at the Garfield Church. They will be playing pioneer games, having a treat and watching a Trek video with all of them in it.
Rigby South Stake Pioneer Day will be held at 9 a.m. July 20 at the Stake Center. They will have traditional breakfast with a special showing of the Youth Trek video.
Rigby South Stake Young Women are invited to attend summer workouts starting now. They will be held at 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday mornings. Meet at the high school stadium for circuit-style workouts that are adaptable to any fitness level.