LEWISVILLE — Pete and Jolene Mickelsen recently attended the wedding of their grandson, Tristan Lewis, son of Heath and Diana Lewis, of Rigby. Tristan was married to Kirsten Memory, daughter of Brian and Aimee Memory, of Allen, Texas, on Aug. 2, in the Church of Latter-day Saints Idaho Falls Temple.
•
Roy and Joyce Jardine were thrilled to have their son, Jason Jardine and his family back home to visit from Alaska. While they were in Lewisville, Roy and Joyce enjoyed a great musical jam session with their kids and grandchildren.
•
Former Lewisville resident, Vicki Blackburn Richards, reports that she has a couple of new grandbabies! Her son, Hyrum Blackburn and his wife, Nuvain, welcomed their first child, a new baby boy on Aug. 4, in Utah. Even though he was born three weeks early, he weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. His name will be Hyrum Blackburn (the fifth — otherwise known as "Hy5"). Many will remember Hyrum's father, the late Dr. Hy Blackburn, who practiced medicine in Rigby. Grandmother Vicki will get to cuddle him a lot, as they live in her basement apartment in Lehi, Utah. Vicki almost had to speed down the highway after his birth to welcome another grandbaby. Chelsea and Jameson Hardy's third child was born Aug. 6, in St. George, Utah. She weighed 8 pounds, and measured 21 inches long. Her name will be Viola Grace Hardy. Big sister, Lydia thinks she is wonderful, and big brother, Christopher thinks she is okay. Robert and Marina Hardy, of Rigby, are her paternal grandparents.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Summer Family Game Night will be held Aug. 15. The fun will start at 6 p.m., at the church shelter. There will be a hot dog roast starting at 6:30. Come to learn some new games. Those who have a game they would like to teach should bring it too.
•
Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, started school at the Paul Mitchell hair salon school in Rexburg.
•
Dave and Heather Harper and family and Wade and Amy Thornley and boys traveled to Ogden, Utah, where they participated in the Weber County Fair with their draft horses.
•
Rhonda Walker is finishing up her new "Olie & Evie" quilting classroom, which is attached to her home on 3300 East. She will be having her first Quilt Retreat Sept. 19 through 21 — a get-away for those who love to quilt and piece. For more information, please contact her at 801-828-8928.
•
Happy Birthday today to Suanne Ellsworth, Larry Dixon, David Harper and Colton Jones. Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 15 – McKenna Niles; Aug. 16 – Caitlin Gardner, Lacy Hooper and Logan Lazalde; Aug. 17 – Loa Madsen; Aug. 18 – Pete Mickelsen and Jolene Mickelsen; Aug. 19 – Madysen Selman, DeAnn Madsen and Rose Bemis; and Aug. 20 – Stephen Evans and Kreed Barney.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.