LEWISVILLE—The Idaho Falls Family Search Library at 750 West Elva Street is sponsoring “Christmas Traditions Around the World.” Presenters will share Christmas traditions from different countries through pictures, stories, artifacts and goodies. This week will feature: Dec. 11 – Philippines at 6:30 p.m. and Finland at 7 p.m.; Dec. 12 – New Zealand at 6:30 p.m. and Netherlands at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 13 – Sweden at 6:30 p.m. and Norway at 7 p.m. Bring the family for a fun evening. Free admission.
The Rigby Family History Library will close for the Christmas Holiday Dec. 17 through Jan. 2.
Another fun way to celebrate the Christmas season is by going to the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center for their nightly musical firesides. The focus is on area talent, which is spotlighted each night at 7:00 p.m. This week’s schedule is: Dec. 12 – Grace Smyth and Friends, vocal; Dec. 13 – Chad Barker and Scott Peterson, violin and piano; Dec. 14 – Diane Myers and Young Women Friends, vocal; Dec. 15 – Tim Kimble, piano; Dec. 16 – John and Trudy Bidwell, vocal; Dec. 17 – Barry Benfold and Friends, vocal; and Dec. 18 – Shelly Norman, harp.
Our sympathies to the Wayne and Jill Torgerson family, at the passing of Wayne’s brother, Ronald Torgerson, 79, of Hamer. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 10, at the Terreton Stake Center.
Dee and Jolene Stoker were invited to go through the Carl Bloc Exhibit at the Brigham Young University on Dec. 4, with their brother-in-law, Ed Lind, the museum curator, who gave them a personal guided tour. Ed and Becky Lind have over 30 pieces from Carl Bloc etchings collection. Afterwards, Becky Lind had all five sisters and their husbands – Dee and Jolene, Steve and Karen Black, Gordon and Janet Timothy, and Sheldon and Cheryl Nelson — over and cooked a dinner just like their mother, the late LaRue Hunter, would cook. Talk about Christmas memories! Dee and Jolene spent a night with sisters, then traveled north to spend time with Dee’s mother, Carol Stoker, who lives in Bountiful, Utah.
We welcome Trinette Southway to Lewisville. She has moved into her new home just off Highway 48 at 430 North, in Lewisville Second Ward. She comes to Lewisville via Alamosa, Colorado, and is Leland Smith’s sister.
Happy Birthday today to K.J. Shuler and Judie Clifford; Dec. 13 – Lynn Lake, Brad Barnes, Gavin Barney and Bailey Tanner; Dec. 14 – Debbie Sievers, Hunter Telford and Cassidy Crumley; Dec. 15 – Allen Morris; Dec. 16 – Julia Lott, Robert Barnes, Ben Thornley and Adelynn Cude; Dec. 17 – Rebecca Johnson; and Dec. 18 – Carter Hooper.
