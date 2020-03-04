The 2020 Farmer Merchant Recognition Banquet will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 17 in the Rigby Middle School commons area.
The event, sponsored by the Rigby Chamber of Commerce, recognizes community members for their work and service in the community.
This year’s theme is “Lucky to Have You” and awards will go to policeman, students, farmers and others.
“I think it’s kinda cool to see who all receives the awards,” said Teresa Anderson, a Rigby Chamber of Commerce member. “It really brings the community together.”
The event will include a silent and live auction with Blue Mule Auction Company. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at The Jefferson Star, D.L. Evans Bank and First American Title Company.