GARFIELD — The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held an activity on Dec. 15 to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It was held at the church and also on Zoom.
•
The Rigby Library is open for curbside pick up. Call 208–745–8231.
•
The Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School FFA Chapter is doing a secret Santa donation drive. If you would like to donate, you can give food, cash, a gift card to Walmart or a visa gift card. Take donations to Ms. Dutton, the FFA Advisor of the middle schools. Her classroom is at the Rigby Middle School.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is now having meetings at 10 am and 12:30 pm on Sundays.
•
The Rigby High School Student Council reported that Idahoan Foods gave a donation to the “Clash of the Cans” competition.
•
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is putting children’s talks for the primary on their ward Facebook. Visit the page to see and hear the talks.
•
Christmas vacation for students in the Jefferson School District 251 begins Dec. 23. School will start back up on Jan. 4, 2021.
•
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints announced Dec. 7 that four temples are preparing to enter Phase 3 of reopening as of Dec. 21. The temples are: Nuku’alofa Tonga, Apia Samoa, Brisbane Australia and Taipei Taiwan. Nearly all the 168 operating temples throughout the world have reopened in Phase 1 (husband–wife sealings or marriages by appointment). Most have moved on to Phase 2 (open for sealings and all other live ordinances). See newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org for more information.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 18 – Amy Wheeler; Dec. 20 – Natalie Hunsaker
•
Jefferson Elementary Lunch Menu: today – Taco, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 17 – Chili, Saltine Crackers, Fruit, Whole Wheat Bun, Milk; Dec. 18 – (Curbside Meal) Chicken Patty, Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 22 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Milk.
•
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger, Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 17 – Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Spaghetti Noodles, Garlic Toast, or Hamburger, Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 18 – (Curbside Meal) Chicken Patty, Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 21 – Tot Casserole, Whole Wheat Bun or Spicy Hot Chicken, Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 22 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Peas, Fruit, Milk.
•
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Zombie or Pizza, Corn Dog, Hoagie Choices, Green Beans, Baked Beans, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 17 – Pork Sandwich or Pizza, Super Beef Nachos, Carrots, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Dec. 18 – (Curbside Meal) Chicken Patty, Bun, Fries, Canned Fruit, Milk; Dec. 21 – Fajita or Pepperoni Pizza, Hot and Spicy Chicken, Hoagie Choices, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; Dec. 22 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Hoagie Choices, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Fruit Snacks, Milk.
•
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.