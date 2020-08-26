GARFIELD — The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a BBQ and played games at Cordon Park on August 17 for their family home evening activity.
•
Jessika Jenson, daughter of Natalie and Kevin Jenson of Garfield, recently married Kameron Barney.
•
The Garfield Book Club will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. Aug. 26 at Tammy Clement’s house. The book to be discussed will be “The Goose Girl” by Shannon Hale.
•
Farnsworth Middle School will hold back to school night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sept. 1. Students with last names A-H attend 5:00 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. If last names are I-Q then attend from 5:40 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. For last names R-Z, attend from 6:20 p.m. to 6:50 pm.
•
The Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square and orchestra has cancelled all live performances for the rest of the year. This includes auditions and the Christmas concert.
•
Farnsworth Middle School Cross Country will have a competition at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Madison Dash.
•
A fundraiser for local high school teams was held at Broulim’s in Rigby Aug. 20 to Aug. 22. There was a roasted hatch chili menu, carwash, cotton candy, Fizz Bizz and balloons.
•
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Aug. 14 that beginning in January 2021, the church will replace its four current magazines with three global magazines: the “Friend” (for children), “For the Strength of Youth” (for youth), and the “Liahona” (for adults). See www.ChurchofJesusChrist.org for more information.
•
The Rigby Middle School had a corsage making class Aug. 20.
•
The Rigby High School had freshmen orientation Aug. 24.
•
The Rigby Library is still open despite is road construction in front of it. Their hours are from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
•
School for the Jefferson School District #251 will start Sept. 2.
•
Chad Martin, Superintendent of the Jefferson School District #251, sent out an email, to parents with students in the school district Aug. 20. He stated, “It is absolutely imperative that if anyone experiences flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, chills, nausea, etc.) they stay home. The school board has suspended the attendance policy so that no student feels compelled to attend school if they are ill.”
Each school will also have a an emphasis on facility sanitation. Hand sanitizer will be placed thru out the school and classrooms. Students will also be encouraged to regularly wash hands. Schools will have measures established which will promote physical distancing whenever possible. Students and staff will be expected to wear face coverings when physical distancing can not be maintained, which may include, but is not limited to: riding on a bus, changing classes, waiting in line, etc. In the classrooms, the teachers will determine if face masks are necessary because physical distancing is not possible. He also encourages parents to drive their children to and from school or have them walk whenever possible, since physical distancing is not possible on the bus.
•
The Crown of Life Church and Rigby South Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints completed their project to gather school supplies for children in the Rigby area. They did it with Pay It Forward and the project was called “We’ve Got Your Back.”
•
Maurette Clark and some of her family enjoyed a trip to Yellowstone National Park Aug. 15.
•
The Rexburg and Idaho Falls Temple are now in Phase 2. This means that all temple ordinances for living individuals can be performed. Priority will be given for those who will be sealed. The temple is opened on a limited basis and with precautions in place for temple workers and patrons. This includes masks worn at all times, very limited numbers of patrons in the temple at a time, minimal staff in the temple, sanitation after each temple ceremony, carefully social distancing and seating arrangements and temperature checks at the entrance. Appointments are necessary.
•
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 26 – Gage Hartwell; Aug. 27 – Andrew Duffin; Aug. 28 – Ridge Turner and Sayla Maughan
If you have news, announcements, birthdays or anniversaries, you would like included in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.