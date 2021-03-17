GARFIELD — Spring Break for students, employees and teachers in Jefferson School District #251 is March 22 – 26.
•
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints now has an Instagram page to join. The username is @rigby_south and it will serve as a place for announcements and inspiration.
•
Lincoln Bradley, who is presently a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints, has a message for the Garfield 2nd Ward. See the ward Facebook for his message.
•
Sarah Hanson reported that the Women’s Outdoor Soccer League in Idaho Falls is looking for more players. Ages 16 and older and all experience levels are invited to participate. They have an eight-game season (April 5 – June 7). The games are on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex (near the airport).
•
The Hill Cumorah Pageant for 2021 has been canceled due to the ongoing impact of the COVID – 19 Pandemic. In place of these performances, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumorah Pageant. The broadcast can be viewed beginning on July 9, 2021 on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
•
A “Filled with Light” meeting for all girls 8 and older will be held at 10 a.m. March 20 at the Rigby South Stake Center Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. They will also be making this available via a Zoom Meeting over the internet. If you would like to make donations to the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, they are needing diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, or cleaning supplies. These items can be dropped off at this activity.
•
Farnsworth Middle School Track started up on March 15.
•
Farnsworth Middle School is inviting its students to participate in the Read and Feed Library Challenge by reading the book “The Westing Game”. Then take a short quiz and pass it with a 70% or higher and be able to join in a celebration on April 9 during FLEX.
•
The Rigby Middle School reported that the Jr. High FFA Ag Sales Team placed second at the district contest.
•
Happy Birthday to: Today – Jeri Bradley; March 19 – Deb Wilde and Karissa Thornton; March 20 – Karen Hiatt; March 22 – Phillip Knighton and LaRue Beach.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Chicken Nacho, Broccoli, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; March 18 – Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Jello, Whip Topping, Milk; March 19 – Burrito, Salsa, Corn, Fruit, Milk.
•
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger or Pizza, Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 18 – Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Spaghetti Noodles, Garlic Toast or Hamburger or Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; March 19 – Chicken/Pepper Jack/Spicy Ranch/Crispy or Taco, Salsa or Pizza, Corn, Fruit, Milk.
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.