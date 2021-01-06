GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club will be meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Diane Meyers' home.
Jefferson School District #251 students went back to school on Monday. This is after having a break for the holidays.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is now having their Sunday Sacrament Meeting at 11 a.m. starting in January.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has two missionaries speaking in their sacrament meeting on Jan. 10. Dillon Johnson, son of Rona and Justin Johnson of Garfield, has returned from the Sierra Leone Mission in West Africa. Carson Johnson, also son of Rona and Justin Johnson, has been called to the Hungary Romania Mission. He has been doing the home MTC (missionary training center by internet) for 9 weeks and has been learning Hungarian. He will be leaving on Jan. 12 for Hungary. Both are graduates of Rigby High School.
The Rigby Middle School boys basketball team is playing Rocky Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Rigby Middle School.
Bethel Baptist Church in Rigby held a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Farnsworth Middle School had boys basketball tryouts on Monday.
Rigby Middle School 2020 Alebrijes Winners are: 1st place – Brianna Phillips, 2nd place – Brookelle Byram and Savannah Boyce, 3rd place – Molly Bird. Congratulations.
The Rigby 1st Ward and primary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints sent Christmas wishes to Nicole Campbell. She is on her mission for the Church in Caldwell, New Jersey. See the Ward Facebook for a photo.
Farnsworth Middle School Stage Crew for Frozen Musical will start in January. See Mr. Crasper for details.
The Grinch and his friend went through Terrace Hills Subdivision in Garfield to visit and give out treats on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
Gary and Maurette Clark of Garfield had five of their children at their home for several days during the Christmas season.
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Corn Dog, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 7 – Chicken Burger, Whole Wheat Bun, X–Ray Vision Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 8 – (Curbside Meal) Pizza, Corn, Fruit, Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Milk
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Popcorn Chicken, Whole Wheat Breadsticks, or Pizza, Cheeseburger with Black Bean Bonanza, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 7 – Chili and Chips or Corn Dog, Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 8 – (Curbside Meal) Pizza, Steamed Carrots, Choice Fruit Melons, Milk
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Today – Chips Chili and Cheese or Pizza, Burrito Blaster, Salsa, Hoagie Choices, Salad with Broccoli, Celery Sticks, Cookie, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 7 – Chicken/Pepper Jack/Spicy Ranch or Pizza, Bacon Burger, Hoagie Choices, Raw Cucumber, Tater Tots, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 8 – (Curbside Meal) Burrito Blaster, Salsa, Mixed Vegetables, Milk
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 7 – Saddie Wheeler; Jan. 8 – Alora Thornton; Jan. 11 – Emma Bird
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries that you would like put in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.