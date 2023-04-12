MENAN — Midway Elementary School will be having a Fear Factor boot camp for mothers versus sons. It will be held on April 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Midway Elementary Gym. 

The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.


