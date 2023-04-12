MENAN — Midway Elementary School will be having a Fear Factor boot camp for mothers versus sons. It will be held on April 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Midway Elementary Gym.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Menan City Building. Everyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be holding their Love and Logic classes. They will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursdays until May 11 at Jefferson Elementary School. If you have any other questions, please contact Rob Close at 208-745-0758 or e-mail him at rclose@sd251.org.
Cordell Campbell, son of Sherman and Becky Campbell of Menan and Madeline Johnson, daughter of Kevin and Sari Johnson of Alabama were recently married. A reception was held that evening in their honor. A reception will be held at The Millhouse Venue in Rigby in their honor on April 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: April 12 - Walking Taco, vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk; April 13 - Chili, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice and milk; April 14 - Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice and milk; April 17 - Chicken Fajita, green beans, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; April 18 - Chicken Fried Beef, steamed carrots, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: April 12 - Maggie Mendoza April 14 - Shannon Youngstrom April 18 - Kim Cottle.
If you have anything you’d like the people of the Menan or Annis area know, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
