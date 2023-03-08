LEWISVILLE — Scott Feathers and Susan Gardner were married on March 2, at Susan’s home by Bishop Terry Ellsworth. Scott is from Ogden, Utah. They will be making their home here in Lewisville.
In Menan Stake news, Waco Taylor, of Lewisville Second Ward, was released as a member of the Stake High Council. Daniel South, of Menan Third Ward, was sustained as a new High Counselor. Rulon Cook, of Grant Second Ward, was reinstated as functioning Patriarch for the Menan Stake. He and his wife, Kathleen, recently returned home from serving a mission in England.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will have their March meeting on Monday, March 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisville church.
The Menan Stake Young Women are playing a March basketball tournament. Girls in the two Lewisville wards have combined to make a team. They will play the Annis Ward on Wednesday, March 8, at 8:00 p.m. at the Stake Center. Games will be played at the Menan Stake Center each Wednesday night in March.
Colton and Julicia Selman and their two daughters, Laityn and Sophie, have bought a new home and moved to Rigby. We wish them the best in their new location.
The Menan Stake is holding a Stake Standards Night for all youth in the stake ages eleven through eighteen and their parents. It will be held on Sunday, March 12, at 6:00 p.m. at the stake center.
This coming Easter season, you can experience the miracle of “The Lamb of God” as seen through the eyes of those who knew and loved Him best. Rob Gardner’s New Testament–inspired oratorio depicts the final days of the life of Jesus Christ and the events following his resurrection. Performances are by Witness Music. Performance schedule: March 31 — Thunder Ridge High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.; April 8 — Jensen Concert Hall Performance in Pocatello at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; April 10 — Rexburg Tabernacle at 7 p.m.; and April 15 — Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday this week to: March 9 — Patsi Hinckley and Roger Nield; March 10 — Boden Brown, Blake McCosh, Nancy Smith, and Braden Telford; March 11 — Judy Rosenberg and Olivia Gneiting; March 12 — Aspynn Lords and Kenna Thompson; March 13 — Tony Nielsen, Bryan Dansie, Paxton Conover, and Blaine Tanner; and March 14 — Colton Jensen.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
