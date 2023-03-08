LEWISVILLE — Scott Feathers and Susan Gardner were married on March 2, at Susan’s home by Bishop Terry Ellsworth. Scott is from Ogden, Utah. They will be making their home here in Lewisville.

In Menan Stake news, Waco Taylor, of Lewisville Second Ward, was released as a member of the Stake High Council. Daniel South, of Menan Third Ward, was sustained as a new High Counselor. Rulon Cook, of Grant Second Ward, was reinstated as functioning Patriarch for the Menan Stake. He and his wife, Kathleen, recently returned home from serving a mission in England.


