GARFIELD — Seventeen Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened May 11. They are limited openings in Utah, Idaho, Germany and Sweden. This is the first sign of a return to the church’s gatherings as the coronavirus continues. The First Presidency announced this May 7, six weeks after temporarily closing all temples throughout the world. The temples reopened for weddings (sealings) only. This is the first of four phases that eventually will lead to full operation of all 168 temples.
Phase 4 is a return to full operation. The church will make adjustments to temple schedules, seating arrangements and facilities to further increase safety. Patrons will be allowed to wear their own masks and gloves. Three temples are opened in Idaho. They are Idaho Falls, Boise and Twin Falls. Additional temples in Idaho will reopen after completing annual maintenance work. For more information see Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
People in the Garfield area are working on irrigation ditches in order to get them ready for the irrigation season. The newly planted grain and other crops are coming up.
Graduating Rigby High School Seniors photos are up on the window at “Country Cottons” in Rigby.
Scotty’s True Value in Rigby has photos of graduating seniors on their electronic board outside.
Rigby High School Senior lock check-in and locker checks will be May 18 to 21.
The FFA plant sale, scheduled for May 4 to 8, at the Rigby High School was a big success. The plants sold out quickly so the sale did not go on as long as was scheduled.
Stephanie Munns has a posting on the Garfield First Ward Facebook. It tells the primary children about the next primary song to learn. A fun game is also included.
Absentee voting for the May Primary Election is in the process. All ballots need to be in by 8:00 p.m. June 2 to be counted.
The strong winds in the Garfield area May 6, blew shingles off some houses and broke branches off the trees. There was also one report of a tree blowing down.
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation stated May 1 that the Jefferson County Lake in Rigby is filling up about 2 to 3 feet a day. In order to use the area, a few rules need to be followed because of the COVID-19. They are asking the day use public to park in a specific area. At this time they are limiting the day pass cars to 100 at a time. The only shelter to be used is Shelter A. The campground is for campers only. No day use unless you reserve one for day use. The main bathrooms and pit toilets will be closed until June. There are 5 portable toilets out there to use. The playground is open, but you need to remember it is at “your own risk.”
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation is still proceeding with the Independence Day Celebration on June 27.
Pay It Forward Jefferson County is now a division of “The Giving Cupboard.” They are in need of all purpose cleanser, paper towels and toilet paper. For more information, see “Just Serve-Jefferson County” Facebook page.
Rigby Middle School’s principal Richard Howard sent out an email informing parents and students about locker clean out, return of library books and getting items from teachers’ classrooms. A schedule was followed so fewer people would be in the school at the same time. They are hoping to have yearbooks the first week of June, but it will depend on if the publisher is able to finish them. No new assignments will be given after May 22. This will give the students time to finish up work. The last day of school for the school district is June 4. Students can return textbooks May 26 thru June 2 as they finish assignments.
Alessandria Allen passed away April 30. She has family in the Garfield area and is the granddaughter of Vicki Boyle. Her nieces are Dana and Darcy Quinton.
Garfield Book Club meeting is at 7:00 p.m. May 28 at Sharon Blanchard’s home. The book is “One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow.”
Limited Rigby Library opening started May 5. The hours are as follows: Tuesday/Thursday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
They are asking for patrons to follow these rules: only six people will be allowed in at a time (2 per card/household), no children under 16, fifteen minute time limit in library, only 10 items per household will be allowed to be checked out, no backpacks/kits allowed to be checked out, no computer usage, no holds on items, no Inter-library Loans. If library cards expired in April/May, they will be extended until June 5.
The Rigby YSA Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has family home evening groups that are meeting virtually. They change the groups every three weeks.
George Olaveson and his family sang a song and put it on the Stake Facebook page, “Rigby South Points of Light”.
Mark and Vicki Bellows of Garfield have a message for members of the Rigby South Stake on the Stake Facebook page.
Happy Birthday to: May 13 – Natalie Jenson and Donna Wilding; May 15 – Kendall Armstrong and Kayden Armstrong; May 16 – Jana Snedaker
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.