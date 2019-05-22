LEWISVILLE—Gary and Sheri Clayton are grandparents once again. Their son, Robert Clayton and his wife, Carrie, of Lehi, Utah, are the proud parents of a baby boy born on May 9. He tipped the scales at seven pounds, one ounce, and measured 20 inches long. His name will be Luke, and he joins big sisters, Braeley, Sophie and Sammy, and big brother, Jack.
Rigby High School graduation ceremonies are being held this evening at 6:00 p.m. at the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg. Tickets are required for admission. Lewisville graduates include Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers; Shad Melling, son of Marvin and Diane Melling; Randy Castaneda, grandson of Rueben and Jalyn Castaneda; Pierce Niles, son of Tim and Heidi Crane; Keaton Tanner, son of Tyson and Mary Tanner; Brenden Taylor, son of Waco and Anna Taylor; and Tess Sessions, daughter of Bruce and Shannan Sessions. Briggs Petersen, son of Max and Megan Petersen, will graduate from West Jefferson High School.
The Lewisville First Ward is holding a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will be having a potluck lunch, so bring a favorite dish to share. They are also in need of quilting supplies, including fabric and crochet thread; if you would like to donate some, please contact Sybil Morris, 208-754-4595.
Congratulations to Mallory Fife, daughter of Terry and Donetta Fife, who recently graduated from Western Governor’s University with a Masters Degree in Business Administration.
Dakota Sessions, son of Bruce and Shannan Sessions, is engaged to be married. His fiancee is Celestial Hope, of Idaho Falls.
In Menan Stake news, Jackson Krey was released as Second Counselor in the Stake Young Men’s presidency. Gary Hawke, of the Annis Ward was sustained in his place.
Happy Birthday today to Seth Yoshida and Kara Kearsley! Other birthdays this week include: May 23 - Karen Spencer and Jordan Erickson; May 24 - Diane McCarthy, Brittany McCosh, Hunter Nield and Brandon Willcoxon; May 25 - Carol Jones and Adaline Harper; May 26 - John Walker; and May 27 - Brian Covert, Kelton Raymond and Christine Austin.