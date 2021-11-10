Figueroa and Shifflett named CCHS senior volleyball All-Stars

CLARK COUNTY — Whether you like the weather or not, we deal with it as it comes. The weather will change with each passing day around here. There have been some overcast days with bits of rain that soaked in the ground in preparation for the winter snow.
•
Before the snow comes to stay, there are many Nov. activities on their way to our area. To celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Clark County schools will have an assembly in the high school gym that morning. Music and speakers will honor local military veterans then.
•
The Hamer Lions Club will host their annual Fall Auction and Bazaar at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hamer School. There will be a free roast beef dinner. Dessert will be for sale by the Hamer Library. Then at 7p.m. the auction begins. Donated items for the auction are welcomed. Please contact Brenda Downs at 208-313-1061 for more info.
•
The annual Search and Rescue benefit banquet is set to take place in the Lindy Ross Elementary multi-purpose room Nov. 13. It begins at 6 p.m. with a free dinner. Door prizes and raffle ticket drawings take place after the meal. Business groups and individuals donate wonderful prize items for the event. The grand prize item this year is a .65 rifle with scope.
•
The annual Turkey Shoot sponsored by the Dubois Lions is set for Nov. 20 at the community building. It begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. There will be food available for purchase, door prizes and a raffle drawing for a Christensen Arms Ranger .22 rifle or the option of $1,000. Donations for the door prizes are welcome. Please contact Bonnie Stoddard, Lisa Ward or any other Dubois Lions Club member for more information.
•
Dubois Lions Club hosted a special guest at their Nov. 4 meeting. District 39 E Governor Lydon Rhinehart from St. Anthony was their honored guest. He resides in St. Anthony and his term as district governor is from July 2021 through June 2022.
•
Active shooter training was held at the Dubois Community building on Nov. 3. School district employees, first responders and other interested individuals took part. There were speakers who shared about the active shooter incident that happened at Rigby High School. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan planned the event along with the Clark County Sheriff’s office.
•
Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s first annual Customer Appreciation open house took place at the former Legion Café building in Dubois on Oct. 30. The community relations event brought fall fun to members of the co-op, their families and friends. There was a costume contest for all ages.
Winners in each division include: Group costumes – Jarom and Bailey Downs family and Jeff and Michelle Ames family; Duo costumes – Douglas & Loretta Ashcraft and Steve & Bev Gilger; Individual costumes – male child winner was Pirate Colton Junior Mickelsen and female child winner was another Pirate named Mylee Kinghorn; adult winners were “Fat Thor” Zane Summers and “Fortune Teller” Laurie Small.
For the coloring contest, the winners in each age category include: ages 1-5 Gunner Ames; ages 6-10 Ben Schwartz; ages 11-15 Isaak Arriaga; ages 16-19 Priscyla Perez; ages 20-50 Jolene Johnson; and over 50 Rosa Hernandez. “Thank you for joining in on the fun at this community event,” said MLT Co-op manager Valeri Steigerwald.
•
Pastor Appreciation Sunday was held at the Dubois Community Baptist Church on Oct. 31. A potluck meal was held after the 11 a.m. service. Pastors Warren and Jane Cuppy were given thank you and gift cards as well as a bouquet of live flowers.
•
Operation Christmas Child shoebox donations are being gathered nationwide now. If you would like to participate by putting together a shoebox gift, giving a money donation for the shipping of the shoeboxes or to participate in other ways, please see the website occinfo@samaritan.org for details. Dubois Community Baptist Church is a drop off location for the shoeboxes. On or before Nov. 21 a person can drop off a shoebox. Contact Pastor Warren Cuppy at 208-589-1382 for more info.
•
Clark County native Gaye Noreen Laird passed on in October. She was the daughter of Mick and Barbara Laird and mother to LauraLee Plocher, Robin Speelmon Hart, Rodney Speelmon, Justin Speelmon and Kenny Jernberg. Her celebration of life memorial service is to be held Nov. 12 at the Dubois Community Church. It will begin at 2 p.m. with a meal to follow.
•
The Biscuit Bunch, a group of friends from Mud Lake, Monteview (known as “the Beverly Hills of Mud Lake” by the group), Mud Lake, Terreton, Rexburg, Roberts and Idaho Falls get together monthly to have a meal together. They were in Spencer to have dinner on Nov. 4. A good time was had by Linda Cope of Mud Lake, Robert Allen of Mud Lake, Bruce and Suzette Horton of Idaho Falls, Karol Poston of Roberts, Karen Maritt of Roberts, Patty Edelmeyer of Roberts and Shirley Jenkins of Rexburg.
•
Allene Frederiksen of Spencer along with her sisters Danette Frederiksen and Valeri Steigerwald of Dubois had dinner together in Spencer on Nov. 4. Danette’s friends Ron and Marilyn Garner from St. Ignacius, Mont. were there. They were headed south to buy hay in Utah.
•
CCHS Bobcat volleyball players Daisyzel Figueroa and Ellee Shifflett were selected as Senior All-Stars. They played in the all-star game at Hillcrest High School on Nov. 9.
•
A Holiday Market is in the works for Dec. 11 at the Dubois Community Building. There will be a BUNCO tournament there beginning at 11 a.m. Tables and space for vendors are free to use at the event. Laurie Small is the coordinator. Please contact her at 208-374-5808 for more information.
•
Happy Birthday to: Today – Brian Panquerne, Noe Nice Perez, Tyson Vandal Schwartz, Paige Martinez, Darlene Spencer Bitsoi, Ann Bennett Carver and Clarence Haight; Nov. 11 – Manny Hernandez, Vicky Christenson, Truxton Ricks, Stacy Roedel, Shaylee Henman, Rick Schroeder and Laree Lovely Billman; Nov. 12 – Felipe Contreras and Jocelin Morales; Nov. 13 – Hank Kilgore Hagenbarth, Nate King, Rick Vaughan, Bonita Bitsoi, Adrian Rangel, Trace Hillman and Israel Aguilar; Nov. 14 – Cody Jacobson and Refugio Garza; Nov. 15 – Bethany Chairez, Jake Doherty, Beatriz Martinez Lopez and Tavery Ward; Nov. 16 – Zachary Lanier, Lindsay Perez, Jessica Bettles and McCoy Ward.
•
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: Today – Paul Spencer and Christine McCay-Williams; Nov. 11 – Steve and Amanda Genetti; Nov. 12 – Lynn and Lana May Tomlinson, Lance and Michelle Billman, and John and Lisa Clements; Nov. 16 – Austin and Ruth Clements.
•
Have an extra thankful month. Thanks to you for your support and for the great news items you share to put here in this column!