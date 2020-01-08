CLARK COUNTY — In this area, the Bitterroot Range of the Rocky Mountains is covered in snow. It will be there for months to come. A new year and new decade has begun. Those mountains are a reminder of the seasons during the year. For now, we have snow to show it is the winter season.
Dale Horne in Kilgore said that there are about 18 inches of snow in there as of Jan. 3. “It hasn’t stopped,” he said. “It’s been snowing most of the time. The snow is fine and just piles up.”
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois had their children and grandchildren at their home for Christmas. An uncommon visitor made it extra special. Their grandson Carter Eddins, son of Boyd and Stephanie Eddins, made it for the holidays. He is now in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Benning, Ga. Annette said that they enjoyed the holidays in Dubois.
An early morning fire broke out on a Union Pacific Railroad engine Dec. 27 near Spencer. Crews from the Clark County and Hamer fire departments responded. They were able to put out the fire before any damage was done to surrounding property.
Darlene Bitsoi, Spencer city clerk, swore in two council members Jan. 2. Sandy McClure was re-elected to Spencer City Council and Dave Price is a newly elected council member. Mayor is Lyle Holden and other council members are Treva May and Ramon Martinez.
There was great excitement on New Year’s Eve in Dubois. A crowd gathered at the Clark County Community Center that day for a press conference. Sheriff Bart May revealed the identity of a body originally found in 1979 in the Civil Defense Caves. The sheriff introduced the team involved in solving the mystery. He gave praise to Chief Deputy John Clements for his determination to find out the identity of “John Doe.” The body is that of Joseph Henry Loveless. Folks who were part of the research team shared details of identifying the body. In attendance were three children of Earl Holden, who was sheriff at the time the remains were found. They were Jeanette Holden of Idaho Falls, Kent Holden of Salmon, and Lyle Holden of Spencer. Attending with Lisa Clements, wife of Deputy John Clements, was her daughter Angie and granddaughter Keira from Burley. Local historian Bonnie Stoddard was there and had copies of an old newspaper article that referenced Joseph Henry Loveless (who had many aliases). For multiple years, Bonnie said she thought the body belonged to Loveless.
Bart and Carrie May of Dubois attended the wedding of their son Landon May to Blyss Finn Jan. 3 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Idaho Falls Temple. A reception in their honor was held at the LaBelle church.
In 2020 the Lions Club District 39 E midwinter convention will be held in Idaho Falls. It will take place Jan. 24 and 25. Some Dubois Lions Club members are making plans to attend that convention. They have a meeting Jan. 9. The scholarship calendar will be available for pickup at upcoming basketball games Jan. 10 and 11 at Clark County High School. “How important is patriotism in our community today?” is the theme for this year’s Lions Club annual essay contest. Elementary school students will be participating.
Classes have resumed at Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County Junior and Senior High School. Bobcat basketball teams have a home game today against Ririe. They take on Grace Lutheran Friday, Leadore Saturday and Lima Jan. 14.
Shawna Williams of Dubois had the honor of being at the awards banquet in Las Vegas when her son Dusty Tuckness was named National Finals Rodeo Bullfighter of the Year. He has won that title for ten years in a row now.
Clark County Commissioners have their first meeting of 2020 Jan. 13.
Happy Birthday today to Edal Anilas and Ellie Milloway; Jan. 9 – Andy Wagoner and James Dean Henman; Jan. 10 – Pedro Raya, Cesar Marquez and Jarred Crezee; Jan. 11 – Mitch Keller; Jan. 12 – Mac Wagoner, Oscar Mendoza, Brian Tubbs, Dax Tomlinson, Alexis Farley, Rayni Page, Brett Murdock and Josh Egan; Jan. 13 – Enrike Cejus, Terry Hayes, Aimee Billman, Amy Mickelsen, Kellie Galentine, Eic Rogers, Michelle Ames, Sheree Farr and Zoe Anonio; Jan. 14 – Aaron Alfaro, Deegan Roedel and Sadie Rose Rogers.
Wedding Anniversary greetings Jan. 9 – Don and Beverly Burtenshaw; Earl and Sylvia Cannon; Jan. 12 – Jim and Laurie Hagenbarth.
Here’s hoping you all are having a happy new year. Please let me know of any news you’d like to have printed here.