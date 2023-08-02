Fire in Roberts disrupts power supply

ROBERTS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints youth ages 13 and up had the opportunity to participate in a pioneer trek experience July 17 through July 19 in the Bone, Idaho area. Youth who participated pushed and pulled handcarts as well as carried heavy backpacks for a total of 19 miles over 3 days. They played pioneer games and activities, danced, and wore clothing similar to those worn by the pioneers. They shared their experiences and the things they learned with the kids ages 7-11 and taught them some of the pioneer games they learned on trek. The younger children also had the opportunity to “churn” butter from cream in a mason jar and eat it on crackers.
A Power Pole Fire west of Roberts disrupted power supply to some Rocky Mountain Power customers on July 27, according to notices sent out from the power company. The top-burning, smoldering pole was located in a field and went unnoticed until the wood supporting the lines broke free and knocked out the power. Rocky Mountain Power was able to isolate the line and power was restored to most customers within about 2 hours. However, the damaged pole had to be replaced before power could be restored to the closest residences. Power was restored fully to the area after a duration of approximately 5 hours.
The Roberts City Council will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Aug 8 at 7:00 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Alex Anhder, Shaylee Anhder, Mike Vickers and Alfonso Hernandez. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug 3 — Jimmy Berrett, Aleisha Nukaya Beck, B.J. Berlin, Dick Wood, Justin Tomchak, Kenny J. Marshall, Anaiya Scrivner and Laynie Martin; Aug 4 — Rebecca Stoker and Maria B. Leon; Aug 5 — Conni Surerus and Hank Albertson; Aug 6 — Dennis Madsen and Jacqueline Perez; Aug 7 — Coraline Wright; Aug 8 — Ellie Harris, Hali Rae Buck and Jayci Padigimus.
Happy Anniversary to Byron and Jennifer Wood on Aug 3, John and Julie Young on Aug 4, Adam and Amanda Martin on Aug 6, Thomas and Melissa Berrett Aug 7, and Braxton and Emily Winters Aug 8.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
