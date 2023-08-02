Fire in Roberts disrupts power supply

A Rocky Mountain Power crew works to replace a pole the caught fire in a field west of Roberts on July 27.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints youth ages 13 and up had the opportunity to participate in a pioneer trek experience July 17 through July 19 in the Bone, Idaho area. Youth who participated pushed and pulled handcarts as well as carried heavy backpacks for a total of 19 miles over 3 days. They played pioneer games and activities, danced, and wore clothing similar to those worn by the pioneers. They shared their experiences and the things they learned with the kids ages 7-11 and taught them some of the pioneer games they learned on trek. The younger children also had the opportunity to “churn” butter from cream in a mason jar and eat it on crackers.

A Power Pole Fire west of Roberts disrupted power supply to some Rocky Mountain Power customers on July 27, according to notices sent out from the power company. The top-burning, smoldering pole was located in a field and went unnoticed until the wood supporting the lines broke free and knocked out the power. Rocky Mountain Power was able to isolate the line and power was restored to most customers within about 2 hours. However, the damaged pole had to be replaced before power could be restored to the closest residences. Power was restored fully to the area after a duration of approximately 5 hours.


