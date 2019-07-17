CLARK COUNTY — Fire season has begun. Our area has had a few threatening fires already. One was just off the Kilgore Road at Radar Hill. Land that is pasture for cattle was burned. It is Pete McGarry’s pasture and he said it was a dirty mess there after the fire. He also said it could have been worse and was thankful the firefighter folks got it out quickly. The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management both have locations in Dubois with firefighting employees and some equipment.
•
National High School Rodeo finals are taking place in Rock Springs, Wyo. The first rodeo started July 15. Miles Johnson of Hamer is at the competition in bullriding. His first ride was July 15 and he is scheduled to ride again the night of July 19. His grandmother Karen McGarry said this rodeo is “the biggest one in the world. There are people from everywhere there.” She and Pete did not get to go to the rodeo, yet they will hear about and see photos of it. Miles is the son of Mike and Tracy Johnson.
•
Vacation Bible School at the Dubois Community Baptist Church was a great success. Parents and children alike enjoyed the meals together before the story time, craft projects and outdoor games. There was lots of singing all week. Those involved had a final meeting at Waring City Park in Dubois the evening of July 12. There they roasted hot dogs, made s’mores and sang some more.
•
Lucy Thomas of Dubois was honored to host an outdoor wedding for her grandson Nathan Rogers. He married Kristine, a woman who is originally from the Philippines. She had been living in Seattle. Nathan and Kristine were wed June 22. Lucy said it was a beautiful wedding and a perfect day. She said the food was delicious. It was mostly made by Filipino ladies. Nathan is the youngest son of Lucy’s late daughter Lynnette. He and his bride live in Idaho Falls.
•
Randy and Jill Grover of Dubois will celebrate the marriage of their daughter Abby to Kordale Harris Aug. 2. The wedding will take place at the Payson, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Abby graduated from Clark County High School and has been attending Utah State University.
•
A group of students from CCHS are now at a drone competition in Moscow, Idaho. Their teacher, Holly Maraist and her husband Michael accompanied the group. The group will compete with their “loaner droan.” Winners at the state competition advance to another competition at NASA in Houston, Texas.
•
Oli and Joyce Devaud of Pocatello were overnight guests of Danette Frederiksen. They are currently working as campground hosts in Yellowstone Park at the Madison campground. The couple took part in an evening of Vacation Bible School. Then the next day they ate lunch at The Wild Hare Café, the new dining establishment in Dubois.
•
Cade May, a native of Dubois and Spencer, now a Boise resident, was in Spencer for a visit with family. He is a pilot for Sky West Airlines. His job takes him to cities all over the USA.
•
The CCHS Class of 1979 had a 40-year class reunion in June. Former teachers Jim Farley and Orvin Jorgensen took part. The class members held their reunion at the Community Center in Dubois. After a meal and sharing memories there, the group went to see the “new” high school. Those who graduated together and were there for the reunion were John Grover, Sherilyn Hulet, Gary Shenton, Raymond Vadnais, Eric Russell, Tammy May Farnsworth, Allene Frederiksen, Tom Gauchay and Clint Tavenner.
•
Later this week the Gauchay family reunion will be taking place at the Steel Creek Campground in Kilgore. The family welcomes visitors to their gathering.
•
On July 9 and 10, 4-H students in Dubois had a time of learning much of the history of Clark County. There was a “meet the author” activity at the public library. The students met local author and county historian, Bonnie Stoddard. They got to ask Bonnie about Clark County’s past. She showed them her first book, “Settlers of the Silver Sage.” She also showed them her newest book, “Trails of the Silver Sage.” The students listened as Bonnie told the history of the old Dubois jail house that was built in 1919. After that meeting, the library treated the 4-H kids to a treat at the new café in celebration of the jail’s 100-year existence. The next day, there was a day camp at the library where kids decorated vintage tins.
•
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird said the featured book is now “Settlers of the Silver Sage.”
•
Bonnie Stoddard still has copies of her new book available for sale. Contact her at her home phone 208-374-5330 or her cell phone 208-680-5466.
•
Steve and Esther (Waring) Scott from Blackfoot took a Sunday drive to Dubois. They visited Bonnie Stoddard and purchased one of her books. Esther grew up in Dubois. Her parents were Blaine and Rhea Waring.
•
Work has begun on two bridges in Clark County. The Medicine Lodge and Rowland bridges are having repairs done and should be completed soon.
•
A segment of County A-2 Road will be closed July 22 and 24 for chip sealing. Heavy equipment will be used and there will be a sign posted about the closing at that time.
•
The monthly Idaho Food Bank delivery of free food will be on July 23.
•
Happy Birthday today to Refugio Garza, Vicente Aguilar, Elise Doschades, Kim Black, Jerom Smith, Ashley Leonardson and Theresa Garza; July 18 – Jill Phillips, Ryder Kidd, Garrett Laird, Patricia Aguilar and Challis Bloxham; July 19 — Jerry Mortel, Nihach Junior Noriega, Jerri Shively, Andie Barg, Traci Bell, Teagan Choate and Marcos Acosta; July 20 – Agustus Tomlinson, Receca Heiken, Ken Gifford, Melissa Hernandez, Vicki Beckman and Maribel Raya; July 21 – Christian Weibell, Celena Hamill, Rand Dizon and Eric Perez; July 22 – Gage Maher, Jolene Johnson, Pyper Thompson and Haylee Moosman; July 23 – Mark Schlader, Zeb Knudsen, Cynthia Squires, Dillan Smith, Brian Nordstrom, Bodie May, Lue Glizabeth Noriega and Jackie Locascio.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings on July 18 to Rick and Rhonda Schroeder and Dave and Becky Crezee; July 19 – Rick and Debbie Caudle; July 21 – Brian and Jamie Johnston and Keith and Cindy Bramwell; July 22 – Russ and Jenny Kerr and Jerry and Dianne Mortell.
•
Enjoy the remainder of July and the upcoming Pioneer Day celebrations. Keep me informed of any news you’d like me to report here.