LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville First Ward is starting up their Humanitarian Quilt Days again after the holiday season. Their first quilt day of the year will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 23, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will be celebrating National Soup Month by having soup for lunch; please something to go with it. All levels of quilting skills are welcome to come!
Joyce Briggs recently fell and fractured her hip. She underwent surgery and is now recovering at a rehabilitation center.
Don’t miss the Super Blood Wolf Moon Total Lunar Eclipse that will take place on Sunday, Jan. 20 – and pray for a clear night so we can see the moon get bigger, slowly vanish, then come back blood-red. It will start at 7:30 p.m., when the moon is high on the horizon, so you’ll be able to see it from anywhere in the country. The lunar eclipse will take a few hours, then the moon will be totally in the Earth’s shadow for about an hour. It will then reappear in the next couple of hours. It might not be quite as spectacular as the 2017 solar eclipse – but it will be worth staying up to watch!
Tonight, the Lewisville First Ward and Lewisville Second Ward Young Men will play their first basketball game of the season. They will play at the Menan Stake Center, starting at 9:00 p.m. Come and cheer for your favorite team!
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society is having a Family History Find-a-Name night at the church on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7:00 p.m. All ward members are invited to come, and you’ll get some help finding an ancestor you can take to the temple.
The Idaho Falls Temple will reopen on Jan. 22, following its annual maintenance.
The Lewisville Second Ward Relief Society will be going bowling on Thursday, Jan. 17. Meet at the church at 6:00 p.m. to carpool to the bowling alley.
Happy Birthday today to Carol Ossmen and Ben Thompson! Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 17 – Mikka Ikeda; Jan. 18 – Carlianne Ball; Jan. 19 – Bruce Gardner and Virginia Groth; Jan. 20 – Randy Castaneda; and Jan. 22 – Gavin Ball and Cannon Korth.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.