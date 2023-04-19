Flooding in rural Roberts closes roads, floods homes and fields

The Activity Days kids celebrate after completing a service project at the Roberts Community Park on April 11. Left to Right: Owen Linger, Xavier Catalan, Eden Linger, Jaxson Welch, Bruce Toone, Ephraim Albertson, Boston Robison, Jaxon Harris, Lexi Padigimus, Tori Padigimus, Izzy Schwarzenberger, Nora Toone, Memphis Albertson, Sunny Beach, Ellie Linger, and Ace Albertson.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — Warmer temperatures arrived in Roberts over Easter weekend and continued into midweek. As temperatures reached the 50s and 60s, snow began to melt rapidly. The swiftly moving water in some cases crossed roads, washing out the edges and prompting the closure of at least 3 roadways. Temporary lakes sprang up in fields that would normally have tractors in them this time of year. Multiple homes in the Rolling Hills subdivision flooded with one family displaced by the severity of the damage. County workers and farmers labored to pump water and drain some of the low spots, digging trenches to help direct the water away. Neighbors and community members helped fill sandbags to try to protect homes from additional flooding. Typically planting begins the last week of March or the first week of April in the area. This year, the growing season is being delayed, as most fields still have snow or standing water in them. Meanwhile, Jim Moore Pond (Roberts Gravel Pond) and some parts of the bird refuge remained frozen over from the thick sheets of ice that developed over the colder than average winter.

Children from the Roberts 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints volunteered for a service project at the Roberts Community Park on April 11 during Activity Days. Kids ages 7 to 11 came prepared to work with rakes and gloves. They attacked the leaves, dead grass, and pinecones with vigor, working in teams to pile and pick up debris. Within an hour they had filled 5 garbage bins and nearly a sixth. Activity Days is a youth program provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that is open to all children turning 8 through 11 this year regardless of church membership. The group focuses on learning new skills and using them to benefit themselves, their families and their community while developing physically, socially, intellectually, and spiritually. There are also groups for older youth as well. For more information contact Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or Aimee Allen at 208-270-3462.


