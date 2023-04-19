Flooding in rural Roberts closes roads, floods homes and fields

The Activity Days kids celebrate after completing a service project at the Roberts Community Park on April 11. Left to Right: Owen Linger, Xavier Catalan, Eden Linger, Jaxson Welch, Bruce Toone, Ephraim Albertson, Boston Robison, Jaxon Harris, Lexi Padigimus, Tori Padigimus, Izzy Schwarzenberger, Nora Toone, Memphis Albertson, Sunny Beach, Ellie Linger, and Ace Albertson.
ROBERTS — Warmer temperatures arrived in Roberts over Easter weekend and continued into midweek. As temperatures reached the 50s and 60s, snow began to melt rapidly. The swiftly moving water in some cases crossed roads, washing out the edges and prompting the closure of at least 3 roadways. Temporary lakes sprang up in fields that would normally have tractors in them this time of year. Multiple homes in the Rolling Hills subdivision flooded with one family displaced by the severity of the damage. County workers and farmers labored to pump water and drain some of the low spots, digging trenches to help direct the water away. Neighbors and community members helped fill sandbags to try to protect homes from additional flooding. Typically planting begins the last week of March or the first week of April in the area. This year, the growing season is being delayed, as most fields still have snow or standing water in them. Meanwhile, Jim Moore Pond (Roberts Gravel Pond) and some parts of the bird refuge remained frozen over from the thick sheets of ice that developed over the colder than average winter.
Children from the Roberts 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints volunteered for a service project at the Roberts Community Park on April 11 during Activity Days. Kids ages 7 to 11 came prepared to work with rakes and gloves. They attacked the leaves, dead grass, and pinecones with vigor, working in teams to pile and pick up debris. Within an hour they had filled 5 garbage bins and nearly a sixth. Activity Days is a youth program provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that is open to all children turning 8 through 11 this year regardless of church membership. The group focuses on learning new skills and using them to benefit themselves, their families and their community while developing physically, socially, intellectually, and spiritually. There are also groups for older youth as well. For more information contact Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or Aimee Allen at 208-270-3462.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on April 20 will have a friendship theme. Some of the books children will hear and see are The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister (translated by J. Alison James) and Ribbit by Rodrigo Folgueira.
Librarian’s Pick: Jeanette Walls’ newest novel, Hang the Moon is the librarian’s pick this week. The story of a young woman in Virginia during the prohibition, Sallie is feisty and damaged. She is cast out by her father and stepmother. Years later she tries to return to her place in the family, but there are a lot of old secrets in the way. In this prohibition setting, Sallie finds herself as she becomes a bootlegger.
Birthdays this week include the following: April 20 — Angie Robison; April 21 — Jake VanLeuven and Jeremy Osterhout; April 22 — Melissa Johnson and Arielle Terry; April 23 — Jeremy Linares; April 24 — Maggie Jo Padigimus; April 25 — Omar Cruz.
Happy Anniversary to BJ and Cheryl Berlin on April 20, Skeety and Elnora Lang on April 22, and Todd and Yuko Berrett on April 25.
Roberts Elementary School is hosting a Scholastic book fair April 17 through April 20. Books are buy one get one and the proceeds benefit the school. The book fair will be open during school hours.
Roberts Elementary School will not hold classes on April 21. The school will be closed for a Teacher Professional Development Day.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: April 20 — Pizza Ripper, salad with broccoli, cookie, fruit choice and milk variety; April 24 — Mini corndogs, green beans, black beans, fruit choice and milk variety; April 25 — Popcorn chicken, broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk variety; April 26 — Sloppy Joe sandwich, carrots, fruit choice and milk variety.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.