ROBERTS — Residents prepare for flooding as temps begin to warm and rain begins sneaking into the forecast. The volume of snow west of Roberts looks eerily familiar to residents who remember the flooding in 2017 that washed out roads and bridges, as well as damaged fields and homes. Now is a great time to review or create your family’s emergency preparedness plan.
The City of Roberts has maintained the boil order under an abundance of caution, as work on the water system continues. Once the project is complete and water tests safe multiple times, the order will be lifted. Information regarding the order and its current status can be found on the city’s webpage, cityofrobertsidaho.gov.
Roberts Elementary School will not have classes March 20 — 24 for Spring Break.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on March 16 will have a guest reader. Come to story time for a surprise theme.
Librarian’s Pick: This week’s feature is Hannah’s War by Jan Eliasberg. A gripping tale about the final months of WWII, Hannah’s War is a mix of love, physics, espionage, the Holocaust and intelligent women with a dash of mystery.
Happy Birthday to Charlie Anderson, Jason Palmer, John Barbat and Millie Gilchrist. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 16 — Collin Berrett, Rodney Poole, Ryan Groth, Steve Rogers, Tiffany Torres and Wayne Brown; March 17 — Allen Padigimus, Colton Anderson, Raigan Camryn Stibal and Tristen Wright; March 18 — Thadius Berrett; March 19 — Cherillee Berlin, Colton Green, Lana Egan and Trevor Taylor; March 20 — Jessi Lowe, Morgan Smith and Presley Wright; March 21 — Dottie Jo Pincock.
Roberts Elementary School lunch is subject to change in response to the boil order issued for the city of Roberts for the duration of the order. School lunch this week includes the following: March 16 — Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, fruit choice and milk variety; March 17 — Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fresh oranges, chips and milk variety.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.