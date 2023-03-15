ROBERTS — Residents prepare for flooding as temps begin to warm and rain begins sneaking into the forecast. The volume of snow west of Roberts looks eerily familiar to residents who remember the flooding in 2017 that washed out roads and bridges, as well as damaged fields and homes. Now is a great time to review or create your family’s emergency preparedness plan.

The City of Roberts has maintained the boil order under an abundance of caution, as work on the water system continues. Once the project is complete and water tests safe multiple times, the order will be lifted. Information regarding the order and its current status can be found on the city’s webpage, cityofrobertsidaho.gov.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.