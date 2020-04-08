Trypten Babcock, a nine-year-old from Terreton Elementary School, watched his mom Bobi grow out and donate her hair twice. As she prepared for a third donation, Trypten asked if he could donate his hair too.
"He's always had a big heart," Bobi said. "He likes helping people and it makes me feel like I'm maybe doing something right as a parent."
After Trypten's parents discussed his request, Bobi held off on cutting her hair as Trypten began to grow his. Bobi had 18 inches of hair to donate by the time her son had enough for donating.
"It feels good 'cause I'm helping someone else," Trypten said. "We donate to Children with Hair Loss and I donated nine inches."
Children with Hair Loss is a nonprofit organization with the goal of "Covering young heads to heal young hearts."
According to their website, www.childrenwithhairloss.us, children and young adults facing medically induced hair loss provided with hair at no cost. Since they began operation in 2000, CWHL has donated over 5,000 hair replacement and care kits.
"I think if you're going to donate your hair, research is important," Bobi said. "You need to make sure it's going to the right place and where they don't sell the hair. We like that it's going to children and is volunteer focused. It's hard for kids without hair."
To donate to CWHL, hair should be at least eight inches long while twelve inches or longer is preferred. It must be clean, tied up and/or braided so the hair lays in the same direction (ties on both ends) and in good condition.
CWHL is still accepting hair donations during the COVID-19 pandemic through USPS services. Any donations sent through FEDEX and UPS at this time will be returned to sender while their main offices are closed.