LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville First Ward is planning a Ward Christmas Party for 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Dinner will be served, and Santa Claus will be there to visit. The whole family is invited.
•
Just south of the area, in Utah, former Lewisville hometown boy, Jimmy Walker and his football team won the Utah State title in the 4A Division. The Sky View Bobcats, of Smithfield, won their first state title ever in their 35–0 victory over Park City Nov. 22, at the Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Jimmy is the offensive lineman coach and has been coaching at Sky View for the past 17 years; he and his family live in Richmond. He is the son of Darryl Walker (deceased) and Janeale Walker, who now lives in Price, Utah.
•
Happy Birthday today to Jace Ellsworth. Other birthdays this week are: Nov. 28 – David Martinez, Angie Lee, Susan Gardner and Loretta Meyers; Nov. 29 – Dennis Taylor and Tressie Miller; Nov. 30 – Prexzlee Lords; Dec. 1 – Ruth Ann Smith and Lane Peterson; and Dec. 2 – Treena Erickson, Levi Burft, Dustin Cude, Kerry Eyerly, Daniel Miller and Chris Hinckley.
•
If you have any news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.