Former Lewisville resident competes in Swift Idol 2019 contest

LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to former Lewisville resident, Josh Jardine, son of Roy and Joyce Jardine. He recently competed in the fourth annual Fall River Propane Swift Idol 2019 singing contest held in Wyoming. There were eight finalist contestants, and he sang two songs — Blake Shelton's "God's Country," and Toby Keith's "We Were in Love." When the contest and the voting were over, Josh was named the winner and was presented with a check for $6000. Josh and his wife, Darla, and family live in the town of Grover, in Star Valley, Wyo., where Josh works as a Registered Nurse. Josh has been singing as long as he can remember, learning the ropes from his talented mother, Joyce, as he sang with their family band.
•
The Menan Stake Young Men and Young Women are having a Stake Back-to-School night Aug. 13. They will be floating the Dry Bed. Those attending should meet at the Lewisville Church at 6 p.m. and bring a life jacket, something to float on, a towel and modest swim suit. Also required is a church waiver signed by parents.
•
Roger and Janeal Nield traveled to Washington to attend the baby blessing of their newest grandson, McCall Gardner, son of Miles and Courtney Gardner.
•
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen their book for the month of August. They will be reading "Goose Girl," by Shannon Hale. They will be having their summer luncheon this month at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. Place to be announced.
•
Former Lewisville resident, Kim Barney, wife of Nick Barney, now of Grant, was recently named the grand prize winner of the KIFI Spirit of Idaho Photo Contest. She won a free year lease of a car from the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Elders' Quorum is having their annual Summer Steak Fry Aug. 24. It will be held at the Lewisville Community Center. Come with appetites ready.
•
Happy Birthday today to Randy Olaveson. Other birthdays this week include: Aug. 8 – Julicia Selman and Richard Henington; Aug. 9 – Leland Smith, Shyann Ashbocker, Katelyn Anderson, Jenise Taylor and Presley Peterson; Aug. 10 – Dee Stoker and Arilee Clark; Aug. 11 – Julie Gneiting and Bridget Villeneuve; Aug. 12 – Camille Kennedy and Destry Hayes; and Aug. 13 – Kyle Sauer.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.