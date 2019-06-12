LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Brent and Brittney McCosh on the birth of their new baby girl! She was born June 6, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches long. Sporting a full head of blond hair, the new family member will be named Berkley Jeanne McCosh. She joins big brothers, Kent and Blake, and big sisters, Bostynn, Brookelyn and Britain.
We welcome a new family to Lewisville. Tyrell and Addie Bailey and family have moved here from Weston. Their children include Timber, age four, Texie, age two, and Tavia, almost one. Tyrell works at the Smith Cattle Company (formerly Skaar’s Feed Lot).
Former Lewisville resident, Lauren Bramwell, daughter of David Bramwell and Marylynn Bramwell, recently graduated from the University of Washington School of Law.
Scouting Roundtable will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 19 at the Roberts LDS Church. All Scout and Cub Scout leaders are invited to attend.
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell welcomed their friend, Lindsey Marshall and daughter, of Nauvoo, Illinois, to Idaho for a visit. They became friends while Kliff and Bev were serving a mission to Historic Nauvoo.
Happy Birthday this week to: June 13 – Ridge Nield, Max Petersen and Haizley Widdison; June 14 – Darwin Casper, Richard Aitken and Mark Davenport; June 15 – Wade Ball and Braden Petersen; June 16 – Patricia Spackman; June 17 – Anna Taylor; and June 18 – Ruth Foster and Terrell Brown.
Happy Father’s Day on Sunday, to all of our great dads!
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.