CLARK COUNTY — There are hay bales out in fields. Potato plants are popping up around the county and other crops look good. The “Death Camas” flowers in the Kilgore area have bloomed and gone to seed for another season. Cattle and sheep have been hauled or trailed to their summer grazing areas. It is a beautiful summer in these parts.
•
Centennial celebrations in Clark County continue. As our nation celebrates another year of independence, the people of this corner of Idaho have the freedom to gather and remember many milestones. The town of Spencer is now 122 years old. It is a fun place to celebrate on the Fourth of July with the annual parade at 1 p.m. At dark there are fireworks there. This year the “Rock House” in Huntley Canyon is 100 years old. It is now owned by Herb and Sherry King. Herb is a direct descendant of the town’s namesake, Hyrum Hupp Spencer.
•
The Kilgore Store and friends sponsor a night of fireworks in July. This year the fireworks display there will be on July 6. It’s best to get there before dark in order to make sure you are ready to watch the show. There are always mini-reunions at that time in the Kilgore area.
•
Fourth of July festivities in Hamer this year include the 7 p.m. parade. After that, a meal featuring barbecued boneless ribs will be available at the Hamer School. The Hamer Lions Club sponsors that meal. It is charged per person, though child and family deals are available. Hamer is a small agricultural town with its own exit off and onto Interstate 15 North.
•
A recent Red Cross Blood Drive was hosted in Dubois by the Lions Club. Blood drive Chairperson Jerry Pfenninger reported there were 11 donors.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois attended the Celebration of Life for Millie Cutler in Chubbuck, Idaho. Millie was the mom of Tonna Edmo. Tonna lived in Dubois during some of her teen years and is a good friend of Stoddard and her daughter Vicki.
•
Family and friends of the late Charles “Chuck” Wilson attended a great memorial celebration, burial and meal June 26. His five children, many grandchildren and other family members were there. Chuck’s wife Karen had her children Harold, Dale Ray, Charlie, Deena and Donna with her in Dubois for a while. Stories of Chuck’s life with his family at Lidy Hot Springs were shared that day. Twins Donna and Deena could reunite with classmates Lana May Tomlinson, Carla McSpadden Albertson and Rose Vadnais Schwarz at the celebration of life events. The girls went with Lana to the Silver Spur Ranch in Medicine Lodge that evening for more reminiscing and memory-making time.
•
Former U.S. Sheep Experiment Station employee and Medicine Lodge resident Michelle McGarry is now a teacher at Eagle Rock Junior High School in Idaho Falls. She was named Teacher of the Month for June by Local TV News 8. Michelle has four grown children, Madeline, Samuel, Savannah and Abigail. Along with being a teacher of the sciences, she is also a long-distance runner. At the end of the school year, and being surprised with the “Teacher of the Month” honor, she and her sister Erin took on the River of No Return 53K race in the Challis, Idaho area. She said, “it was brutal and hot with hills that never stopped.” Both she and her sister finished the race within 11 hours. Congratulations to Ms. McGarry for her many accomplishments.
•
Savannah McGarry and friend Tanner Fuchs have been pursuing a business venture in Dubois. They are planning to build a butcher shop. Savannah is a graduate of the University of Idaho. She worked in the meat sciences lab at the Moscow campus. The Clark County Planning and Zoning Commission had a public hearing June 20 to consider a Live-Work Conditional Use permit for Bar C Meat. McGarry and Fuchs are planning to build in the “industrial area” (on the northeastern end of Dubois). Their building will include a place in which they will live. The conditional use permit was granted.
•
John and Lisa Clements hosted daughter Angelique and Keira Sepulveda of Burley, Idaho and son Jamil Sepulveda of Anacortes, Wash. They spent time together in Dubois and surrounding areas during rodeo weekend and after.
•
Tess Greenup and Joyce McDowell, both of Pocatello, took a day trip to visit Danette Frederiksen in Dubois last week. They both were educators in School District No. 25 and coworkers of Frederiksen’s. The ladies enjoyed lunch at the new eatery in Dubois, The Wild Hare Café. Other recent visitors to the Frederiksen house in Dubois were Jeff, Liannna, and Jon Hutter-Mooney of Lake Oswego, Ore. They stayed one night and then took time to explore Spencer, Idaho enroute to Yellowstone Park.
•
Beverly Johnson Gilger and Kerri Burns Ellis, both of Dubois, celebrated their 65th birthdays with a trip to the Jackson Hole area. Their lifetime friends Robin Robinett and Barbara Dallas Kidd joined them on the road trip.
•
Treva Holden May of Spencer and her sister Lisa Jackson of Seattle made a trip to visit their brother Evan Grover and family in Vernal, Utah. The girls drove together there and visited the Dinosaur National Monument in Colorado and they hiked around in Flaming Gorge, Utah.
•
Judith Maldonado and children of Dubois have been on a family vacation to visit her brother Fernando Martinez in San Diego, Calif.
•
Randy and Jill Grover — along with their children Joni, Abby and Josie (with husband Easton Harris) — all traveled to Boston to visit their son Connor. He is working this summer for the Fox pesticide control company and is a student at Utah State University.
•
The annual Gauchay Family Reunion will take place at the Steel Creek campground in Kilgore the between July 18 and 21. Friends are always welcome to stop in and visit then.
•
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird shared that the feature book for this week is “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. It is the story of a shepherd boy’s journey to Egypt. She said it is a metaphorical tale that can inspire a person to chase their own dreams.
•
On the calendar for July 8 is the monthly county commissioners meeting. The monthly school board meeting is also that day at 5:30 p.m. After a special school board meeting July 1, there will be much to be discussed and decided in the hiring of new staff for School District No. 161.
•
Happy Birthday today to Jayvon Collins, David V. Espinosa, Caylene Foster, Jesus Figueroa, Braxton Kleweno and Crystal Black; Happy Birthday to the U.S.A. on July 4 and to – Kaden Ward Ramsdale, Alma Maldonado, Karley Korrell and Brady Bowen; July 5 – Maria G. Martinez, Aiden Marquez, Celest Billman, Ethan Stewart, Marie Burkman, Tarri Leonardson, Kaleb May and Andrea Rodruguez; July 6 – Pierce Burton and Martha Perez; July 7 – Pat Small and Jerry Pfenninger; July 8 – JosaLyn Doherty, Greg Jorgensen and Susie Shifflett; July 9 – Paul Cobarubias, Jasmine Jackson, Nancy Frederiksen, Samantha Zutierrez, Keith Bramwell, Konnie Crezee, Annette Zweifel, Lynn Hogan, Wacey Barg, Mathew Henman and Kristy Thomas.
•
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: July 8 – Tyson and Lana Schwartz and Rhett and Brittany Jacobs; July 9 – Weston and Jinny Miller.
•
The Dubois Heritage Hall museum is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
•
Daily Vacation Bible School (VBS) at the Dubois Community Baptist church is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 8 to 12. "Camp Moose on the Loose" will focus on discovering God's forever forgiveness and love. Ages 4 to 17 are welcome and families are encouraged to be there each evening for a light dinner at 5:30 p.m. Contact Danette Frederiksen at 208-221-5380 for more information.