MENAN —The Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society Book Club choice for December is Redemption by Traci Hunter Abramson. It will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Bonnie Seegmiller’s home. If you can’t attend, there’s a Zoom link that the Menan 2nd Ward Relief Society has been sent out to all Relief Society members.
There will be a free Thanksgiving Dinner 12-2 p.m. Nov. 25 at The Teton House in Menan. Everyone’s welcome.
The Menan 2nd Ward Family History Social was a success. They had some treats while learning how to research, found information on family members and found names to take to the temple.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour times will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. They have two days of Story Hour to accommodate all the families that come and participate.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Nov. 24, 25 and 26- Thanksgiving Break (no lunch) Nov. 29- Italian Dunker, garlic toast, green beans, fruit choices and milk; Nov. 30- Ripper Pizza, salad with broccoli, fruit choices and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 24- Lisa Ewell, Amy Gunderson; Nov. 29- Jane Hunting.
