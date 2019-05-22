ROBERTS—There will be no school on May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Roberts Elementary will hold their annual field day on May 28 at 8:30 am at the school, volunteers are needed to help run games. On May 29, there will be the 5th grade spotlight, to recognize the students graduating from elementary school this year. On May 30 at 10 am there will be the annual talent show. Students have been working on individual, group, and class performances for the talent show. May 31st is the last day of school, there will be an awards assembly at 9 am followed by early release.
The Friends of Roberts Garden Club began their planting last week, and will soon be placing the potted plants and trees out around the Roberts area, so be sure to keep an eye out for those.
Spring cleanup is underway, and the city of Roberts would like to remind community members of a few things. Tree branches may be dumped in the bon fire pile next to BJ’s Bayou. If you need help with large items, give the city a call, they may be able to help. Metal items are welcome, proceeds from scrap sales support Market Lake Days. The big dumpster is available by appointment only. Volunteers are always needed in helping spruce up parks and planting beds near the Mustang Center. The city will begin issuing citations for junk cars next month, if you have a junk or project car, please be sure to move it out of sight. Work will begin soon on the next phase of the city sidewalk project. The city will be placing more sidewalks on the east side along Basset Rd to connect the corners done in recent years.
The Roberts City Council has passed an ordinance prohibiting the use of any electronic devices while driving. The ordinance is now in effect, to help improve safety in our city. First offense fine is $100.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: May 22—Logyn Garth Harris, Mike Jenson, Maria Lineras; May 23— Treyson Sharp; May 24—Clay Darin Cottle; May 26—Donna Snarr, Kenrda Scrivner, Ryan Jensen; May 27—Kaden Robison, Patty Day, Breann Fullmer; May 28— Emma Harkness, Kevin Rhodehouse, Cloy Wilde, Shelli Scott.
Celebrating anniversaries this week include the following: May 26—Ryan and Brittany Buxton; May 28—Doug and Belinda Putnam.
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: May 22—Tasty tot casserole, x-ray vision carrots, whole wheat bun; May 23—Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, ketchup, baby carrots; May 24—Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes, green beans; May 28—Chef’s choice. Lunch is served with choice of fruit, and white or chocolate milk. Parents are always invited to come eat lunch with their children.
