MENAN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be holding General Conference from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 2–4 p.m. on April 1 and 2. There will be a Saturday night session April 1 from 6–8 p.m. All of these will be televised on Channel 8. You can also watch it online at www.churchofjesuschrist.org
The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour will be starting up again April 4–5. The theme for this Story Hour is Easter. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come.
Jacob and Jessica Fullmer of Menan, recently had a baby girl. They named her Dahlia Hope Fullmer. She joins big sister Oakley. Grandparents are Jason and Annette Fullmer of Menan and Darren and Carolyn Coleman.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 29 — Spaghetti with sauce, peas and carrots, fruit choice and milk; March 30 — Roll your own taco, corn, pinto beans, fruit choice and milk; March 31 — Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, carrots, oranges, chocolate desert, fruit snack and milk; April 3 — Chicken Teriyaki with rice, green beans, fruit choice and milk; April 4 — Chicken Drumsticks, scalloped potatoes, Long John’s with frosting, fruit choice and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 29 — Delana Whittaker April 4 — Amy Rackham.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of the Menan or Annis area, please contact Ashley Munns at 208–317–6518 or e–mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.
