MENAN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be holding General Conference from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 2–4 p.m. on April 1 and 2. There will be a Saturday night session April 1 from 6–8 p.m. All of these will be televised on Channel 8. You can also watch it online at www.churchofjesuschrist.org

The Menan–Annis–Grant Public Library Story Hour will be starting up again April 4–5. The theme for this Story Hour is Easter. It will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to accommodate all the children that come.


