MENAN— Jefferson School District No. 251 will be holding a Board Meeting April 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the District Office.
The Menan City Council will be meeting April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Menan City building. Anyone’s invited to hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
Spencer and Lindsey Fullmer of Menan are parents again. They had twin girls recently. Their names are Berkley and Taytum. They’re joined by big sister Leighton. Grandparents are Jason and Annette Fullmer of Menan and Michael and Sandra Waldron.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: April 10- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; April 11-Hamburger, whole wheat bun, golden fries, baby carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; April 12- Popcorn Chicken, tater tots, green beans, fantastic fruits and milk; April 15- Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; April 16- Sliced Ham, savory scalloped potatoes, whole wheat breadstick, mixed vegetables, fantastic fruits, chocolate cake, basic frosting and milk.
Happy Birthday to: April 11- Makayla Campbell; April 12- Maggie Alvarez; April 13- Melissa Coates; April 14- Shannon Youngstrom.
