DUBOIS — Wet weather and warm temps are causing crops to really grow. The potato fields now are colored with blossoms. Now that it is August, we do need the rain (even the torrential downpour we had in Dubois on Aug. 2!).
Clark County Fair days are Aug. 18-20 in Dubois. 4-H students are busy getting their projects finished and ready to enter the fair on Aug. 18. Local folks are gathering photos, floral arrangements and garden produce to enter the open class contests. On August 17 there will be a fresh flower arranging event at the Dubois Community building at 6pm. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. Those flower designs can be entered in the fair. There are two categories for flower arrangements. One for fresh flowers (including wildflowers and greenery). The other is artificial and dry flower arrangements (plastic and silk flowers, pinecones and any other creative design).
In keeping with the “Fun in the Sun” fair theme, a corn hole tournament is planned for Sat. Aug. 20 beginning at 10 am in the Waring City Park. It is a double elimination contest with cash prizes for the top 3 winning teams. There will be “Slip and Slide Kickball” at 11 am, weather permitting. Also at Waring Park that day will be Frisbee Golf, Water Balloon volleyball and other games. The Dubois Lions Club is sponsoring a watermelon eating contest at 4pm. During the day there will be authentic Mexican food for purchase. The CCHS girls’ volleyball team will be selling Gelatos (Italian ice cream treats). The food items will be available at the Dubois community building.
This year’s raffle items will be gifts cards. As everyone faces rising costs of living, gift cards can help ease the burden. Top three winners of the raffle drawing will receive $400, $300 or $200 respectively. Tickets are available at the Clark County Ag Extension office or from fair board members. Drawing for the winners will take place at the 5pm on Aug. 20.
A meal will be provided by the Clark County Republicans on Aug. 19 from 5-7pm at Waring Park. Everyone is invited to eat taquitos, crazy corn and some fruit cocktail that evening.
A meeting with volleyball athletes, along with their parents and coaches, was held at Clark County High School (CCHS) on Aug. 2. Afterwards all students who plan to play school sports this school year had the opportunity to get their sports physicals. There will be a varsity and junior varsity volleyball team. Michelle Ames is the varsity coach. Lorri Clark is the junior varsity coach. An eight-man football team is in the works. A coach will be named after the Aug. 11 school board meeting. Stay tuned for football and volleyball schedules. They are usually posted on the “Clark County Bobcats” Facebook page.
Clark County Bobcat volleyball teams started their practice days on Aug. 8. Football athletes will begin practice this week.
Suggested school supply lists for both the Clark County Junior/Senior High School and Lindy Ross Elementary are posted on the “Clark County Bobcats” Facebook page.
Cristina Martinez of Dubois is the happy grandma of a new granddaughter, Alaina. Jenny Acosta, Alaina’s mom, gave birth to her new daughter on July 31. Alaina has an older brother, Jaycob and sister, Kamilia.
Joyce Christenson of Dubois has enjoyed time with her daughter Colleen Tuttle. Colleen came to Dubois for the past seven weeks to be with her mom from Klamath Falls, OR. She brought her son Steven Tuttle with her. Steven lives in Alaska. The two will finish their stay in Dubois on Aug. 10.
Eileen and Kent Holden of Dubois hosted her mom Vivia Enneking July 16 to the end of August. Vivia lives in Cottonwood. They all hung out in Spencer and took drives to beautiful places such as Pleasant Valley, over into Lima, Montana. Eileen said it was nice to have time just with her mother. On Aug. 2 Eileen headed to Boise to visit her daughter Brittany and Jake Sams. They have a son, Ty, who is the apple of Grandma Eileen’s eye.
Former Clark County resident Raylene Olsen-Foster and family had an extended weekend camping trip on Stoddard’s Creek north of Spencer. Their time in the pine trees, July 28 – Aug. 2, was pleasantly awesome. They spent some time with Raylene’s parents, Ray and Earlene Olsen, in Dubois during their vacation.
A Watercraft Check Station is located at the Dubois rest area. It is open from 6am to 10pm. Workers at the station check boats and other water crafts for Aquatic Invasive Species.
Registration for Clark County schools will be held on Monday Aug. 15 from 3 until 6 pm. and 16. On that day, sixth grade students will register at 6pm. Tuesday Aug. 16 registration is open from 9am to 1pm. Call the school district office for more information.
Upcoming meetings in Dubois: Mud Lake Telephone board of directors and members monthly meeting Aug. 10 at 6pm in the Dubois office. Budget hearing for fiscal year 2022-23 for the Clark County Public Library on Aug. 17 beginning at 5:15 pm. It will be held at our awesome library in Dubois.
Happy Birthday to Sam Kellom, Easton Harris, Gary Farris, Hallie M. Lufkin and ShayLynn Barrett; Aug. 11 – Chris Baker, Kamilia Sanchez, David Beard, Laura Langston, Kent West, Todd Bowen, Jim Tarpley, Brenda Laird, Kathy Frith, Tabitha Stewart and Cyra Unicorn Furniss; Aug. 12 — Alonso Martinez, Linda Grover, Herman Perez, Andy Garcia, Laura Mae Tavenner, Jessica Schofield, Nathan Laird Leonardson, Andy Garcia and Paul Peacock; Aug. 13 – Nohely Reyes, Chad Hinckley, Eva White- Peterson and Esteban Ledesma; Aug. 14 – Britney Christenson and Cooper Sperl; Aug. 15 – Kruz Korrell Misay, Ann White, Dakota Billman, Josh Christenson, Sierra Bovey and Tony Cowboy Milner; Aug. 16 – Travis Lufkin, Aleny Rodriguez, and Blair Stoddard.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Aug. 11 to Levi and Shontel Sperl; Aug. 12 – Layne & Alcy Farley-Larsen; Pastors Warren and Jane Cuppy; Aug. 15 – Sally and Steve Siepert- Hinckley; Shane and Amy Mickelsen; Aug. 16 – Bill and Ashley Snodgrass; Dallon and Chloe Holden; John and Kaydee Maher, Rusty and Michelle Stewart and Mike and Jerry Lovely Pfenninger.
Have a good time during this county fair season! Be Safe.