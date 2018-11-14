Fundraiser held for proposed Menan-Annis-Grant Library

The Menan-Annis Grant Public Library held a well attended fundraiser Nov. 3 at the Menan Town Hall for the building of a new library for Menan, Annis and the Grant areas.
Area residents brought chili, soups, rolls and desserts to share with the community.
Laurie Willmore, Library Director of the Menan-Annis Grant Library, said getting a new library has been in motion for a year and a half.
Wilmore indicated that they have raised $100,500 so far for the library, but need to have around $1,000,000 for the new library to be built.
“There will be more fundraisers in the future,” Wilmore said. “We are also in the process of writing grants to help raise the funds.”
Numerous different items were auctioned off at the fundraiser including a vacuum, cake, homemade quilts, homemade ornaments to put on your Christmas trees and signs for a home among other items.
Anyone who didn’t have a chance to donate can get in touch with employees at the library or with Board Member JoAnn Jones.
Jones said the land for the library was donated by the Central Fire District.
“We are very grateful to them for their help in making this dream a reality,” Wilmore said “People really want to see this happen and the support has been amazing.”
Wilmore said as they get closer to the amount they need, they will begin planning.