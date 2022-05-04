MUD LAKE— The Heart of the Valley Public Library will have Summer Reading sign up May 31, and June 1–2. The program will run from June 7 to August 4.
•
West Jefferson schools “Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week” will be May 2–5. They will celebrate with a luncheon and activities throughout the week.
•
Hamer Elementary will be offering all–day kindergarten next year. This optional all–day offering is open to any kindergarten students in the district. There is a survey that will help the administration plan for how many students will be attending all–day kindergarten in Hamer. There will be a bussing option for those students coming from the Terreton area to Hamer. You can contact the school for more information.
•
Prom will be at the Hamer Elementary gym from 9–11:30 p.m.
•
West Jefferson High School rodeo club will have a rodeo in Arco from May 6–7. On May 6, the rodeo performance will be at 6 p.m. On May 7, slack will be at 9 a.m. and the rodeo performance will follow. The rodeo members include the following: Branson and Payson Engberson, Sicily Jacobs, Cole, Everett, and Orin Richins, and Brooklyn Wagoner.
•
Last spring, the West Jefferson softball players’ parents organized fundraisers, such as selling concessions at baseball and softball games and holding raffles to earn money to put towards a scoreboard. With their fundraising, and also securing a donation from Westmark Credit Union, they had money to buy two scoreboards. Now they have one for the softball field and one for the baseball field. The school maintenance crew installed the scoreboards at the beginning of the sports seasons.
•
Happy Birthday to Walt Pancheri, Baylee Tanner, Stetson Albertson, Lewis Newman, Allen Petersen, Isabella Llamas, and Griselda Puente. Other birthdays this week include the following: May 5 – Deoine Gunderson, David Williams, Derek Grover; May 6 – Elizabeth Parker, Destiny Snell, and Sierra Stoddard; May 7 – Angela Ricks, Blake Hjelm, Beth Ashcraft, Bob Ellis, Kelsie Baxter, Henry Raymond, Lacey Lundholm, and Duane Lundholm; May 8 – Kylee Holdaway, Jordan Torgerson, and Theodore Milloway; May 9 – Tanner Murdock, Nikki Bean, and Sophie Jacobs; May 10 – Layne Moss, Tiffany Barzee, Katie Twitchell, and Jared Roundy; May 11 – Larry Lee Garner, Cache Sanders, and Scott Jacobs.
•
Wedding Anniversaries this week include the following: May 6 – Larry Lee and Misty Garner, George and Helen Kovachich; May 7 – Justin and Trish Petersen, Jeff and Katie Overton, May 10 – Lane and Loni Newman.
•
If you would like anything included in this column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856 or 208–243–1942 or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.