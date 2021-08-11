GARFIELD — Elijah Jones received his mission call to serve in the Iowa, Iowa City Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He begins his missionary training on Oct. 11 and departs on Nov. 3. Best wishes!
The next meeting for the Garfield Book Club will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Sharon Blanchard’s home.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints played Family Feud for their family home evening activity on Aug. 2.
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been asked to help with the “We’ve Got Your Back” service project sponsored by ‘Pay It Forward Jefferson County.’ The project is to help fill backpacks with school supplies for students in the Rigby area. They are presently taking donations until Aug. 13. Contact the ward Relief Society Presidency to find out more and to see what items are needed.
Members of the Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other people in the area are helping to gather items for the “We’ve Got your Back” service project. Items being collected are: rulers, broad tip markers (10 count), fine tip markers (10 count), water colors, colored pencils, mechanical pencils, binder pencil pouches, disinfecting wipes, and Kleenex. Items can put in a plastic tub set up outside the home of Shelagh Davis. Items need to be collected prior to Aug. 13. Members of the Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and others who would like to help can drop off school supply items for the “We’ve Got Your Back” service project at the home of Melissa Maxfields. There is a drop off box on the steps.
The R3 Community Theater will be performing “Sound of Music” 7 p.m. Aug 18 -21 at the Rigby High School.
The Rigby Middle School Cross Country is starting up 7 p.m. today. Meet at the Rigby Middle School front doors for those who are participating. It is for grades 6 to 8. There is more information on “Rigby Area Youth Sports and Activities” Facebook.
Jackie and Dean Hall, of Garfield, had family gather and visit this past weekend. Their son Dirk Hall recently got married to Laurel Bowen. There was a reception held at the Garfield Church on July 31
It was reported that the Idaho Falls Temple grounds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having an activity at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 in the multi-purpose room at the Garfield Church. Bring a mason jar and any material scraps, paints or notions you would like to share. A class for children will be provided.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 14 — Meagan Portman
If you have anything to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208 — 709 — 6145.