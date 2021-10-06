GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a youth activity on Sept. 25 at the Garfield Church. They played volleyball, spike ball, kickball and more. Treats were also provided.
Allison Robison, of Garfield, and her family have a new baby boy. His name is Haze. Haze also has 2 sisters and 1 brother.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a Pickle ball date night. It was on Sept. 24 and was held at the Rigby Tennis and Pickle Ball Courts.
The Garfield 2nd Ward is having a Relief Society Activity at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the church. There will be emergency preparedness things on 72 hour kits, and long and short term storage. Also a craft will be done.
Sympathies go out to the family of Rod and Christy Stocking. Rod’s father, Doyle Stocking, passed away on Sept. 24.
Rigby High School students are being very creative in finding ways to haul their books at school. At the present time, back packs are not allowed. Some students are using wagons, shopping carts, doll strollers, wheel barrows, laundry baskets, cloth bags, etc. One student was even using a sled to haul books around.
The Garfield Book Club met on Sept. 29 to discuss “Destiny of the Republic,” which tells about the life of the U.S. President James A. Garfield. The book for Oct. is “David and Goliath-Underdogs, Misfits and the Art of Battling Giants” by Malcolm Gladwell. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Diane Meyer’s home.
Cindy Adamson, of Garfield, passed away on Sept. 26. Her funeral was held on Oct. 1 at the Wood Funeral Home in Idaho Falls. The Garfield 2nd Ward provided a luncheon for the family.
Sympathy goes out to Anna-Marie Robertson, of Garfield, and her family. Recently Anna-Marie’s father and sister passed away.
Nancy Hansen, of Garfield, recently went to Canada to visit her mother.
Sympathies go out to the family of Carole Myler. Carole’s daughter, Debra Dawn Lowder, who passed away on Sept. 22.
Sympathy to the family of Stanley and Stephne Small. Stephane’s father, Timothy Ursel Hale, passed away on Sept. 25. He was born on April 3, 1941 and grew up in Oakley, Idaho.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints has changed the time of their choir practice to 1 p.m. on Sundays in the Relief Society room. The new choir director is Christina Richards.
The Garfield 1st Ward primary is having a practice for their sacrament meeting program at 10:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9 at the church. Afterwards there will be pizza. Participants are asked to wear church dress. The children’s sacrament meeting program will be presented at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the church.
Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today — Taco, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Oct. 9 — Chili, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit, Milk; Oct. 9 — Chili, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit, Milk; Oct. 10 — Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Spaghetti Noodles, Whole Wheat Bread Stick, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Oct. 13 — Enchiladas, Whole Wheat Bread Stick, Boiled Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Oct. 14 — Chicken Fried Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, Boiled Carrots, Fruit, Milk.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 6 — Ivy Gessel; Oct. 7 — Sarah Armstrong; Oct. 8 — Eva Smith and Talon Brown; Oct. 9 — Anna-Marie Robertson and Owen Ringle; Oct. 10 — Sarah Horkley; Oct. 11 — Briggs Taylor.
