GARFIELD — The barley is being cut in the Garfield area.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 starts up again on Aug. 25.
Sympathy goes out to the family of Roze Baker. Roze’s husband, Dennis Ray Baker passed away on Aug. 6, 2021. Funeral services were held at the Rigby South Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Aug. 14.
Jill and Marshall Murdock of Garfield had a movie night in their back yard for people in their area on Aug. 11. “The Princess Bride” is the movie that was shown.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a Relief Society Activity at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Garfield Church. Bring a mason jar for the project.
The Garfield 1st Ward will have a primary activity 1 — 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Garfield Church baseball field. There will be games, races, crafts and refreshments.
The Garfield 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a Relief Society activity at Debbie Bagley’s home on Aug. 12. There was food, fun and visiting.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 18 — Debbie Hawke; Aug. 21 — Susanne Ellis; Aug. 22 — Heidi Turner
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at (208) 709-6145.