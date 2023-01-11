GARFIELD—Jan. 16 will be a Teacher’s Professional Development Day in Jefferson Joint School District. So there will be no school for the students on that day.
•
The young women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter—day Saints started playing basketball games at the Stake Center on Jan. 5. The games will be every Thursday night thru Feb. 16.
•
The Garfield Book Club is now reading “Princess” by Jean Sasson. The next meeting will be at 7 pm on Feb. 1 at Jill Murdock’s home.
•
The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter—day Saints will be closed for cleaning Jan. 23—Feb. 6.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter—day Saints is having a “Temple Devotional” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the church. They will be meeting in the chapel. There will be a presentation by Jon Parker, Dee Armstrong and Sarah Armstrong. Please wear Sunday dress. Refreshments will be served and there will also be a nursery provided.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society is having a potluck luncheon 12 p.m.—1 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the church. Bring a favorite food and meet in the cultural hall for some good eats and visiting. Bring a friend.
•
The Garfield 1st Ward is having choir practice at 11:15 am on Sundays in the Relief Society Room.
•
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Fish Sticks, French Fries, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 12—Chili, Saltine Crackers, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 13—Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 17—Chicken Fried Beef, Steamed Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit, Milk, Jan. 18—Walking Taco, Pinto Beans, Vegetables, Fruit, Milk
•
Happy Birthday to: Jan 13—Karen Morgenegg
•
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208—709—6145 or email mauretteclark@yahoo.com.
